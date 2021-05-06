The Labor Innovations for the 21st Century (LIFT) Fund is a first-of-its-kind fund that identifies and supports unique opportunities to catalyze the conditions under which worker centers, emerging worker organizations, labor unions, and philanthropy can collaborate on strategies to build worker power, improve workplace conditions, and increase community well-being. Through grantmaking, convening, learning, and research, LIFT develops a robust network of collaboration and innovation across the labor movement and philanthropy.

The LIFT Fund is seeking an experienced and visionary Executive Director who will shepherd the organization’s current growth trajectory in a dynamic funder landscape and changing labor market. This includes continued cultivation of the network, development of opportunities for learning and collaboration, and the movement of resources to equip the movement. S/he/they will be an innovative and relationship-oriented professional with a deep understanding of philanthropy, the labor movement, and the role of worker centers. The Executive Director will be passionate about worker justice and drawn to the potential for philanthropy to organize with labor toward worker justice, community well-being, and prosperity. Leveraging the relationships across philanthropy, labor, and workers movements, the Executive Director will have the unique opportunity to strategically position LIFT to shift the conversation around worker power and workers’ rights at a critical time in the nation’s history.

