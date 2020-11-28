The Healthcare Alliance for Patient Safety is seeking to fill the position of Executive Director. The Health Care Alliance for Patient Safety advocates for patient safety and to protect and defend the doctor-patient relationship – the essential foundation of personalized health care decision making.

Purpose and Scope

The Executive Director will provide vision, leadership, management, policy advocacy, and relationship development inside and outside the organization. The Executive Director would perform as a Senior Lobbyist, Advocacy Strategist, and Coalition Staff Leader that is able to build consensus and direct organizational resources to advance Federal and State priorities.

Key Skills & Essential Functions

• Leadership – serve as staff leader, understand the complexities and opportunities involved with successfully advocating for a multi-stakeholder organization. Successfully defines issues and builds support for the doctor-patient relationship at the heart of positive health care outcomes.

• Political strategy – develop and implement long-term political strategies to support, protect, and advance the mission of the organization. Demonstrated record of success in Legislative initiatives. In-depth knowledge of Executive and Legislative Branch processes and procedures.

• Public speaking – present information persuasively to elected and agency officials, stakeholder groups, and policy arena professionals.

• Communication skills, including digital media – persistent and persuasive written and verbal communication. Knowledge and experience with digital media are preferred.

• Networking – develop and grow networks of support. Work effectively with a myriad of constituencies, including elected officials and their staff.

• Negotiation – execute negotiating strategies consistent with securing organizational objectives.

• Research skills – gather information to inform decision-making, priority-setting, and strategies to help achieve favorable policy outcomes.

• Analytical thinking – continually analyze developments in the policy and political arenas and help the organization adapt and advance overall objectives.

• Coalition Building – recruit, maintain, and grow organization membership.

Qualifications

Additional Skills

• Business and Operational Acumen

• Decision Making

• Employee Management/Development

• Financial Aptitude

• Problem Solving

• Project Management

• Teamwork

• Basic technical skills

Education

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in healthcare management or related field; Advanced degree preferred.

Experience & Knowledge

• At least five years of experience in a legislative, political, or health care policy setting.

• Advanced knowledge of legislative and political processes, ability to complete legislative research and drafting as we comprehend legislative language, amendments, etc.

• Staff leadership and coalition outreach and development.

• Progressive executive management experience preferred.

• Director, public policy experience, preferably in the health care arena, highly valued.

Certifications and Licensures

Lobbying, public affairs, and/or ASAE Certifications preferred.

Other Requirements

The position holder must be able to travel to several out of state meetings per year.

Instructions for Applicants

• Interested applicants should apply at https://www.ziprecruiter.com/job/f5d41e0b.

• Please direct all questions to Lauralee Nelson, Human Resources Manager, at lnelson@aoa.org.