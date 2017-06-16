Executive Assistant to the President

The Civil War Trust, the largest and most effective nonprofit organization devoted to the preservation of America’s battlefields, seeks an Executive Assistant to the organization’s President. The Executive Assistant would support the President in all administrative functions, including scheduling, logistics planning, and document production, and would play a key role in communication and coordination with the Board of Trustees, partner organizations, public officials, members, and donors. The Assistant would also provide on-call administrative support to the Civil War Trust’s operating departments to further our mission of battlefield land preservation and education. Such other support could include updating fundraising registrations, producing an internal newsletter, planning staff social activities, and planning and supporting press conferences, member events, and educational programs.

Candidates must have at least three years of experience in an administrative, managerial, or other relevant capacity. Candidates also must bring outstanding organizational, interpersonal, verbal, and writing skills. It is a major plus if candidates also have an interest in history and a passion for preserving the battlefields that played a vital role in determining the course of our nation.

To apply for the position, please send a resume and cover letter to: executiveassistant@civilwar.org. No calls, please.