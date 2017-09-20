Executive Assistant to the CEO

The Executive Assistant provides executive and administrative support to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Executive Assistant is a pivotal member of the team and will serve as a primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the CEO.

The Executive Assistant will be responsible for all administrative, logistical, and scheduling matters for the CEO.

Specific responsibilities include:

Plans and executes the CEO’s schedule in close collaboration with the CEO’s personal assistant

Ensures that the schedule meets his priorities and goals and that he is fully prepared for all meeting

Reviews inquiries directed to the CEO, including business development and meeting inquiries, and determines the proper course of action and delegates to the appropriate individual to manage

Supports the CEO in ensuring optimal use of his participation in all organizational meetings including the global staff meeting, NY staff meeting, India manager meetings, etc.; advise on updates to staff on important initiatives; prepare all presentations

Manages communications from CEO and ensure that all responses are made in a timely fashion including drafting emails, memos and other outreach from the CEO’s office

Oversees all traveling and advance logistics related to the CEO’s schedule and develops written, detailed itineraries

Serves as point person on all action lists as well as debriefing process for check-ins and internal and external meetings

Manages and records notes and next steps for internal/external meetings (Senior Management Team meetings, Executive Management Team meetings), conferences and special events

Ensures meeting information is communicated to the appropriate contacts

Partners with regional offices (Brazil, India & China) to facilitate ongoing relationship building and meetings with relevant teams and staff

Manages timesheets/billing, expense reports and itemizes credit card bills and other related expenses

Manages files, online communication and system processes– designs systems that integrate into overarching organizational processes

Supports GHS administrative team on all client and internal events including summer outing and holiday party

Provides scheduling support to the Chief Operating Officer and SVP

Completes special projects as required

Qualifications of the Ideal Candidate:

Passionate about mission of GHS and interest in global health advocacy and communications

At least five to seven years of related, progressively responsible work experience, including supporting a senior executive, partner or founder

Position requires knowledge of executive office (type) operations, advance and administrative operations

Team player with strong communication, diplomacy and interpersonal skills

Able to manage client and high-level stakeholder interactions

Ability to draft and copyedit communications including presentations, memos and emails

Ability to multitask, work in an entrepreneurial and flexible environment, after hours availability required

Sense of humor and ability to work well with a wide variety of personalities

Bachelor’s degree required

Click on the following link to apply: http://globalhealthstrategies.hrmdirect.com/employment/job-opening.php?req=617267&&&nohd#job