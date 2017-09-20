Executive Assistant to the CEO
The Executive Assistant provides executive and administrative support to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Executive Assistant is a pivotal member of the team and will serve as a primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the CEO.
The Executive Assistant will be responsible for all administrative, logistical, and scheduling matters for the CEO.
Specific responsibilities include:
Plans and executes the CEO’s schedule in close collaboration with the CEO’s personal assistant
Ensures that the schedule meets his priorities and goals and that he is fully prepared for all meeting
Reviews inquiries directed to the CEO, including business development and meeting inquiries, and determines the proper course of action and delegates to the appropriate individual to manage
Supports the CEO in ensuring optimal use of his participation in all organizational meetings including the global staff meeting, NY staff meeting, India manager meetings, etc.; advise on updates to staff on important initiatives; prepare all presentations
Manages communications from CEO and ensure that all responses are made in a timely fashion including drafting emails, memos and other outreach from the CEO’s office
Oversees all traveling and advance logistics related to the CEO’s schedule and develops written, detailed itineraries
Serves as point person on all action lists as well as debriefing process for check-ins and internal and external meetings
Manages and records notes and next steps for internal/external meetings (Senior Management Team meetings, Executive Management Team meetings), conferences and special events
Ensures meeting information is communicated to the appropriate contacts
Partners with regional offices (Brazil, India & China) to facilitate ongoing relationship building and meetings with relevant teams and staff
Manages timesheets/billing, expense reports and itemizes credit card bills and other related expenses
Manages files, online communication and system processes– designs systems that integrate into overarching organizational processes
Supports GHS administrative team on all client and internal events including summer outing and holiday party
Provides scheduling support to the Chief Operating Officer and SVP
Completes special projects as required
Qualifications of the Ideal Candidate:
Passionate about mission of GHS and interest in global health advocacy and communications
At least five to seven years of related, progressively responsible work experience, including supporting a senior executive, partner or founder
Position requires knowledge of executive office (type) operations, advance and administrative operations
Team player with strong communication, diplomacy and interpersonal skills
Able to manage client and high-level stakeholder interactions
Ability to draft and copyedit communications including presentations, memos and emails
Ability to multitask, work in an entrepreneurial and flexible environment, after hours availability required
Sense of humor and ability to work well with a wide variety of personalities
Bachelor’s degree required
Click on the following link to apply: http://globalhealthstrategies.hrmdirect.com/employment/job-opening.php?req=617267&&&nohd#job
