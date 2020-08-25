Warning: Creating default object from empty value in /nfs/c04/h03/mnt/68205/domains/hillzoo.com/html/wp-content/themes/canvas/functions/admin-hooks.php on line 160

Executive Assistant, Part Time, Work from Home

By on August 25, 2020 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

The Council for American Private Education (CAPE) is seeking a part-time Executive Assistant who works from home. See attachment for more info. Send cover letter and resume to work4CAPE@gmail.com.

Comments are closed.