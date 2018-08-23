Executive Assistant, Metropolitan Policy

The Brookings Institution

Overview

The Executive Assistant provides high-level administrative support for the Vice President & Director of the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program (Metro). Primary responsibilities include managing the VP’s complex calendar, including all internal and external scheduling, activities, travel arrangements and expense processing, commitments and deadlines. The assistant also collaborates with research, development, and communications teams to ensure the VP has the information she needs when meeting with stakeholders and staff.

Responsibilities

Scheduling and Travel (70%)

• Serves as central point of contact for internal and external requests to the VP’s office.

• Manages the VP’s daily schedule; processes all internal and external requests for meetings and speaking engagements with guidance from VP and deputy director.

• Keep VP informed of items that arise throughout the day: use judgement to suggest solutions and/or opportunities. Manage and ensure appropriate and timely follow up on internal and external requests for information or action.

• Maintains key peer-level relationships across Brookings and with external key audiences to support effective calendar maintenance.

• Works with communications, development, and other teams to schedule media interviews, funder stewardship, speaking engagements, and other special events.

• Oversees out-of-town speaking and meeting requests, including overseas travel and events.

• Collects and organizes briefing materials for meetings and travel. Prepares daily briefing packet and schedule.

• Organizes and arranges travel, including identifying opportunities to schedule meetings with key civic leaders, local elected officials, funders, and scholars.

• Provides local partners necessary contact and background information and assistance in order to execute travel logistics.

• Also provides scheduling and logistics support for meetings of Metro’s executive team.

General Program and Events Support (20%)

• Meets on a regular basis with Metro teams (communications, development, network engagements, etc.) to gather information on demands for the VPs’ time, organizes and prioritizes requests for VP’s review.

• Manages and maintains key address, contact, distribution lists, and activity tracking in database system, for those contacts that are most relevant to the VP’s work.

• Supports the management team, including working with the VP, deputy directors, and chief of staff.

• Coordinates management team meetings, including scheduling, taking notes, circulating summaries and next steps, and distribute internal documents, memos and articles.

• Schedules and coordinates with events staff on internal and off-site Metro meetings as requested by the VP or deputy director, including bi-monthly executive team meetings, senior staff and all-staff retreats, and other periodic events.

• Coordinates necessary logistics for events requested by VP (general meetings, roundtables, speakers, and conferences).

• Proactively tracks status of VP’s priorities and projects, as requested.

• Attends meetings to take notes or minutes, as requested.

• Maintains archive of event discussants and event materials.

Administrative Support (10%)

• Maintains daily phone log; handles or appropriately refers all requests for information.

• Helps manage the flow of information (paper and electronic), commitments, and tasks for the VP on a daily basis, keeping track of deadlines and documents.

• Manages and ensures appropriate and timely follow-up on internal and external requests for information or action.

• Performs administrative duties including expense/travel reimbursements, purchase card reconciliations, check requests.

• Distributes internal documents, memos, and articles.

• Maintains correspondence and files, both written and electronic.

• Manages ITS and facilities issues for the VP’s office.

Qualifications

Education/Experience Requirements:

High school diploma required, Bachelor’s degree preferred. Minimum six years’ experience providing scheduling and special assistance to a “C-Suite” executive, including a history of implementing best practice administrative assistant systems. A successful candidate will have professional experience that demonstrates strong organizational skills and an ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly and with exceptional attention to detail. Work experience in a fast-paced public or nonprofit sector office (e.g., government, non-profit, or policy/political organizations) strongly preferred.

Knowledge/Skills Requirements:

Advanced knowledge of Outlook; working knowledge of MS Word and Excel and OneNote required; capacity to learn other types of software programs. Familiarity with internet research; strong organization and sophisticated interpersonal skills. Excellent professional writing skills are required. Professional demeanor and work ethic, and ability to maintain a positive attitude and work well under pressure. Mature judgment, discretion, and poise are required. Ability to function both autonomously and in close collaboration with others, organize work, determine priorities, and take initiative are also required.

Additional Information:

Successful completion of a background investigation is required for employment at Brookings.

Successful completion of a background investigation is required for employment at Brookings.

