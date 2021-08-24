Executive Assistant – Health Care National Law Firm

Washington, DC office

Company Description

Prominent national law firm with a primary focus on health care, employment, labor and workforce management, and litigation and business disputes is seeking an experienced Executive Assistant to support several high-profile attorneys.

Job Description

The Executive Assistant will be responsible for assisting senior level attorneys with executive support. This includes performing a wide variety of administrative tasks such as reading and managing emails, scheduling appointments, managing travel demands, being the key initial contact with clients, other attorneys and staff within the firm. Strong technical skills are required as well the ability to be proactive and think ahead. The Executive Assistant maintains general knowledge of the firm’s practice groups and a specialized knowledge of the senior level attorneys’ clients in order to ensure extraordinary client service and satisfaction.

Position Type: Full Time

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Scheduled Hours: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Duties:

• Manage attorney calendars

• Read and manage emails, print client emails and attachments

• Answer telephones, accurately take and relay messages

• Arrange for video conferencing and conference calls

• Open and sort mail, prepare material for mailing, handle photocopying projects

• Assume responsibility for maintaining the highest level of confidentiality of all firm and client information, records and files, both within and outside of the firm.

• Create daily and travel itineraries, provide updates accordingly

• Create, edit and proofread work product to ensure accuracy in emails and other work product

• Input, review, edit and finalize timekeepers’ time entries through the firm’s web-based time entry program using firm standards

• Arrange all travel, CLE reporting and professional memberships

• Process reimbursements, expense reports and check requests

• Handles monthly client billing, reviews billing proformas for accuracy and completeness, performs client, matter and timekeeper inquiries and narrative edits

• Create engagement letters, open new matters and generate client conflict checks

• Prepares annual and/or supplemental audit letter responses

• Effectively manage projects by meeting deadlines and conducting follow-up as needed

• Assist with meeting planning, coordination and support, including internal and external meetings, booking conference rooms in other offices and arranging catering for lunch/dinner client meetings

• Heavy communication with clients and internal attorneys on a regular basis

• Assist with document conversion, clean-up and formatting of complex documents

• Perform any and all other duties as necessary for the efficient functioning to support senior level attorneys

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree preferred plus strong proficiency with MS Excel, PowerPoint and Word

• Prior administrative law firm or legal environment experienced preferred

• Ability to multi-task

• Proactive self-starter

• Attention to detail, strong organizational and analytical skills

• Strong knowledge of Microsoft Works Products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)

• Experience with FileSite, Nuance and Styles/DocXtools is required

• 60 wpm typing speed, excellent grammar, spelling, punctuation and communication skills

To Apply

Please submit your resume and a cover letter with salary expectations to:

Steve Taylor steve@pattaylor.com