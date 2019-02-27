Executive Assistant, Government Relations

National telecom and media company seeking motivated and organized individual to serve as executive assistant to Head of Government Relations, Washington, DC, office. Ideal candidate will have bachelor’s degree, several years of experience working in a congressional office. Exposure to telecom regulatory environment is preferable. Strong organizational skills are a must.

Candidate should have strong comfort level with Mac, PC, mobile software solutions as well as Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint. Enjoyment of fast-paced work environment is essential as is ability to schedule busy executive, handle administrative details and support special projects working collaboratively with team in a small DC office. Submit resumes to telecom.EA.job@gmail.com for consideration.