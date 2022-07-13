Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY

CI seeks a highly experienced Executive Assistant (EA) to support the CEO’s office. The EA provides daily administrative, operations, analytical, and project support for the CEO and his office. Duties include managing the executive’s calendars, handling confidential and sensitive information, preparing presentations and meeting materials for the CEO, and completing other related administrative tasks. The Executive Assistant supports key department/division initiatives by preparing high-level correspondence, briefings, meeting notes, and tracking and following up on outstanding items.

They will work closely with senior staff throughout CI and external key constituents, including Board members and donors. As the primary point of contact for the executive, they must display firmness, diplomacy, and tact in managing competing priorities and requests for the executive’s time and attention. Duties are highly confidential and require a strong working knowledge of CI’s policies, procedures, programs, and operations and the ability to work effectively with others.

This position reports to the Chief of Staff. The individual may supervise staff as needed. Duties are performed under general direction. This position is based in Arlington, VA. The job duties for this position require it to be on-site at CI’s Arlington office the majority of the time.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist the executive on all administrative matters.

Screen incoming correspondence, calls, and requests and determine priority and appropriate disposition. Ensure that critical and sensitive information flows to the executive in a timely manner. Develop appropriate follow-up procedures.

Act as a liaison with other departments and others within and outside CI.

Prepare correspondence, memos, presentations, and other communications material.

Manage the executive’s calendar as well as vets meeting requests internally and externally. Prepare appropriate corresponding briefings.

Manage the CEO’s daily itinerary and provide on-site support.

Resolve immediate requests and provide confidential assistance to the CEO.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The position is currently based in Arlington, Virginia.

The position may require extensive international travel.

The position requires the ability to work non-traditional and extended hours to support a global workforce in multiple time zones.

For the health and safety of our employees, their families, and our community, all US-based Conservation International staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandatory vaccine requirement applies to all staff working remotely, in a hybrid work arrangement, and on-site in CI US offices. Effective January 4, 2022, new hires will be required to provide proof of full vaccination with a government-approved vaccine as a condition for employment. Requests for reasonable accommodations or exceptions related to medical or religious reasons will be considered. Candidates are NOT required to state their COVID-19 vaccine status in their application.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s degree or up to four years of college-level work.

10-15 years of related work experience in providing administrative and office support.

Excellent organization and communication skills.

Service focus and ability to gain cross-organization cooperation to complete diverse duties. Experience working effectively with a wide range of people such as board members, top donors, and all levels of staff from a variety of disciplines, cultures, and backgrounds.

Excellent organizational skills. Proven ability to multitask, set priorities, and meet critical priorities. Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities.

Ability to work under general supervision and take initiative to solve problems without continual supervision.

High level of proficiency with MS Office, Google Docs, and web researching skills.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.