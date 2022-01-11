Executive Assistant

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

The Executive Assistant is a central role that ensures that our Executive Director and the Executive Office can deliver the highest level of impact internally and externally for Fair Fight Action. You will interface with the preeminent strategists, electoral leaders, and civil rights activists of our time. You will be part of an historic journey that will require exceptional relationship building, cultural competence, communication, organizational, and logistical skills.

As an organization, Fair Fight Action strives to set a standard for movement-centered operations that keep the rights of every Georgian front and center. Internally, we are focused on ensuring that each member of the Fair Fight Action community is treated with fairness and kindness as emblematic of our commitment to justice.

The Executive Assistant supports and reports to our Executive Director.

What You’ll Do

Provide administrative support to the Executive Director by making travel plans, completing expense reports, and other related paperwork and processes; track progress on post-meeting deliverables; correspond with people outside of the organization; maintain awareness of themes/happenings within the organization. Additionally, the Executive Assistant will research, copyedit, or prepare presentations, speeches, and other content as needed.

Schedule and plan meetings for the Executive Director Manage calendar to priorities (surfacing questions, getting aligned on tradeoffs, ensuring enough space/travel time between things, etc.) and deadlines. Reviewing tasks, managing deadlines, and preparing materials for meetings. Implement internal meeting schedule (check-ins, Executive Team meetings, Team Lead meetings) and assist with planning agendas for Team Lead meetings.

Maintain the organizational calendar to proactively align with annual and quarterly priorities such as goal step-backs, board meetings, and external events. Manage calendars and implement an internal meeting structure (e.g. all staff, retreat) and liaise with the Development team to align calendars.

Serve as an external and internal liaison between the Executive Director, staff, and stakeholders such as donors and organizational partners.

Provide support for meetings and events. Coordinate logistics for meetings and other events including meeting details, note-taking, sending follow up materials and any necessary technology support, like running Zoom meetings and webinars.

Who You Are

We are seeking an Executive Assistant with demonstrated success supporting an executive to be the right hand person for the Fair Fight Action Executive Director.

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Detail-oriented and comfortable managing up. Anticipate the needs of the Executive Office and communicate any changes in the direction needed.

Experienced in time management and technology. Works well under pressure while handling multiple tasks and prioritizing seemingly competing demands. They are also comfortable using multiple forms of technology.

A strong communicator and team player. Communicate effortlessly with internal and external stakeholders across lines of difference and can negotiate the complexities of meetings, projects, timelines, and relationships with partners with grace and ease.

Fast-paced and high-capacity. Experienced in a fast-paced environment and has comfort working remotely or in-person to support an executive.

Commitment to racial justice and equity. Understand how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Demonstrated success in working effectively across lines of difference and ability to interact with members of the community and local and national leaders.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, permanent, remote position within the Continental U.S. Travel to Atlanta will be expected up to 25% of the time when we return to in-person work.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan with employer contribution and match, short-term and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid family leave and more.

Salary: $70,000-$79,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required.

Original date posted: January 10, 2022

