Make the most of every moment. That’s our philosophy at Capital Caring. As an innovative and world-class national leader in hospice care, Capital Caring provides more than 400,000 days of home-based care per year throughout Northern and Central Virginia, Washington, DC and Prince George’s County, Maryland. In addition to this home-based approach to optimizing advanced illness care, Capital Caring has three state-of-the art inpatient centers for intensive advanced illness symptom management – Arlington County, VA, Loudoun County, VA, and Washington, DC – with one additional center opening in Prince George’s County, MD, 2017.

We live our mission of improving the care of people facing life-limiting illness every day and are seeking a dedicated, Executive Assistant to join us!

The Executive Assistant will provide a wide range of operational and strategic support to the CEO’s office. Assignments are received directly from, carried out for and reported to the CEO, with supervisory oversight from other executives when necessary. S/he will coordinate the activities of the CEO with internal and external affairs, advise CEO on administrative issues, provide extensive operational and logistical assistance to the CEO. This position requires exceptional analytical skills as well as extensive experience with administration, communication, internal and external relations. S/he should also be a strong team player with can-do attitude and high ethical standards, and be capable of carrying out multiple projects while prioritizing tasks. Discretion and ability to handle confidential information is a must.

Employment with Capital Caring comes with great benefits

