Events Planning Assistant (2+ months)

A well-established advocacy and lobbying organization with a focus on international affairs is looking to engage an early career professional in an events-oriented, project management assistant role. We are looking to start someone in this role immediately, and we expect the engagement will come to a close in mid-March.

The position will be in support of the organization’s annual conference, which will be held in Washington, DC in early March, will welcome more than 15,000 participants, from all 50 states and all over the world. Guests and speakers at the conference have historically included world leaders, among them heads of state. We are excited to meet over-achieving professionals who are organized and detail-oriented, and ideally, who can demonstrate some academic or professional exposure to live event production.

Brainstorm Creative Resources has supported this client for more than ten years and we have helped them identify many amazing people for a wide variety of full-time, temporary and project-oriented roles. We can provide plenty of additional details regarding the employer, to the most well qualified applicants.

While this position is currently defined as “temporary,” and we are not actively offering it as a “temporary-to-permanent” transition opportunity, we can share that our client his hired temporary Brainstorm Creative Resources employees into full-time positions in years past.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

1. Exhibit a general understanding of and interest in event planning, specifically in the non-profit arena.

2. Perform calmly and efficiently in high-pressure, fast-paced situations.

3. Possess the ability to think on your feet, delegate responsibilities, multi-task, and make thoughtful decisions in a high stakes environment.

4. Exhibit significant attention to detail and maintain the ability to grasp both the big picture and small fine points of an event.

5. Be a strategic thinker and problem solver with the ability to creatively conceive solutions to meet emerging logistical challenges.

6. Successfully communicate and establish a strong working relationship with colleagues (local and remote) and departments throughout the organization who are planning events.

7. Must be a self-starter who can multi-task, juggle priorities and meet time-sensitive deadlines in a fast-paced atmosphere with little direction.

8. Maintain a minimum of a bachelor’s degree from a four-year accredited college or university

9. Maintain full competency in Microsoft Office Suite and be able and willing to train and master other intricate database and computer applications

10. Event experience is a plus

HOURS / LOCATION:

We are only interested in receiving applications and inquiries from individuals who can work:

(1) In a full-time, temporary capacity;

(2) a regular M-F, 9am-6pm schedule;

(3) on-site at our client’s workplace near Union Station in NW, DC;

(4) starting immediately or within two weeks;

(5) continuing through mid-March.

Individuals who can only work part-time or who are interested in working from home should not apply. Also, there will be a requirement to work some Saturdays during January and February. Our client’s workplace is easily accessible via car, Metrorail and Metrobus. We will provide details regarding parking options to individuals whom we schedule for interviews with the employer.

RATE:

We are suggesting a pay rate range of between $18 and $22/hour, which we believe is in-line with the position requirements. These rates, when annualized, are the basis for salaries ranging from $38K to $42K. The actual rate offered will be commensurate with your experience and will largely be based on the following factors: credentials as detailed in your resume, your interview experiences with Brainstorm Creative Resources and/or our client, and quality of reference providers and references provided.

TERMS:

This engagement is structured differently than most temporary assignments. Instead of being paid only for the hours you work (which is a staffing industry norm), you will paid for working 40 hours each week — even if you actually work fewer hours. This policy extends to all days that the employer’s office is officially closed for vacation and also to personal and sick days within reason, but not to long strings of days when you might be away from work for personal reasons. It’s worth mentioning that the organization’s offices are typically closed for the entire week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. So you will likely have up to one full week of paid vacation over the holidays. The engagement also offers a limited overtime differential. Overtime will be calculated under a federally mandated formula that indicates different rates each week, depending on how many hours were worked during that week. We will gladly provide documentation regarding the overtime policy and explain the specifics of it to the most well qualified applicants.

APPLICATION:

Brainstorm Creative Resources is a recruiting and staffing firm that has been focused on placing creative and editorial professionals into freelance and full-time positions with Washington, DC-area employers since 2003. We are recruiting for this position at the request of our client, the hiring organization.

If you are reading this job description at our Application Portal please follow the instructions included below. If you are reading this job description elsewhere please visit us at http://www.brainstormresources.com. Within our website you can click anywhere you see “Find Work” buttons or text to view all currently open positions. Please follow these steps when you apply:

1) Closely read the complete job description to ensure that you are a terrific fit for the opportunity.

2) If you are a returning applicant please enter your e-mail address and password, and then add the opportunity to your “My Jobs” list.

3) If you have not applied with Brainstorm previously, click the “Apply For This Position” button.

4) During the application process please make sure to:

-> Provide all details requested as you are completing your personal profile (including links to sample work online),

-> Upload a resume and cover letter.

We expect all interested parties to support their application and salary request with a cover letter that clearly indicates their fitness for the position.

Only candidates who can demonstrate that they reside within a commutable distance of Washington, DC should apply. Applicants who do not already live in Washington, DC, Maryland or Virginia and/or who inquire without a cover letter or resume should not expect to receive a response. Brainstorm Creative Resources and the hiring organization are EEO employers.