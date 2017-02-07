Environment America Digital Organizer – Positions Available Immediately

Environment America runs campaigns to tackle global warming, stop fracking and protect the places we love. And we’re hiring.

Right now, we’re hiring entry-level staff looking to kick start their career in environmental action and advocacy through our fellowship program and for people to help run our digital campaigns.

We take pride in being strategic and disciplined—and in hiring a team with the grit it takes to get things done.

That’s how we approach each of our campaigns, whether we’re defending President Obama’s Clean Power Plan against coal industry attacks or convincing more communities and companies to go solar.

BE A DIGITAL CAMPAIGNER

Work with one of our campaign teams to run a powerful digital campaign to help solve global warming, expand solar energy or protect clean water.

You’ll write emails and campaign actions that you’ll send to hundreds of thousands of supporters; design and curate content for social media, and engage with our national community; coordinate with our field team of five to nine campaign organizers, and back them up with emails, web pages and digital strategy; develop partnerships and creative online tactics to build our audience and raise money; analyze the results of your work, and report on successes and failures; and keep your projects on track, hold people accountable to their deliverables, and communicate regularly with your team.

LOCATION

Positions available in Washington, D.C or Denver, CO

PAY & BENEFITS

The target annual compensation for this position is $25,500 in the first year and $27,000 in the second year. Environment America offers a competitive benefits package. We also offer an excellent training program and opportunities for advancement.

TO LEARN MORE AND APPLY

jobs.environmentamerica.org

Environment America is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, religion, age, sex, handicap, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.