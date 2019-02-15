Education Policy Analyst

BACKGROUND

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our community stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SUMMARY

UnidosUS is seeking a Policy Analyst to join its Education Policy Project, which aims to increase the school readiness and achievement of Latino students through policy and program solutions. Housed in the highly respected policy analysis and civil engagement division, the Education Policy Project has a track record of influencing policy change, advancing work at all phases of the policy process including development, legislative debate, and regulatory action. As a leading advocate on education policy encompassing the perspectives of Latinos and English language learners, UnidosUS has led or worked in coalition with organizations on legislation such as the reauthorization of Head Start and the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), among others.

Over the next few years, the Policy Analyst will primarily be engaged on issues related to the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act and/or issues related to postsecondary education. The Policy Analyst is responsible for examining the effect of education proposals and providing policy analysis, feedback, and policy options that will benefit vulnerable students. The analyst will work closely with colleagues in UnidosUS’s Education programs component and Policy Analysis Center.

The ideal candidate should be a creative, critical thinker; have strong interpersonal skills; have solid writing and communications ability; and, share a deep commitment to advancing equity on behalf of vulnerable Latinos.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Conduct and publish analysis on education policies that affect and relate to Latino and English learner students in K-12 and/or postsecondary institutions and identify and monitor emerging policy ideas and trends.

• Analyze social policy ideas independently and communicate their effect on the Latino community.

• Develop policy positions, internal memoranda, issue briefs, testimony, and short-form materials such as fact sheets and talking points.

• Carry out communications activities to build support for UnidosUS’s education priorities; provide consistent, timely updates to organizational networks and partners.

• Organize and execute policy forums, roundtables, and events to inform and elevate UnidosUS’s education policy work.

• Perform other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree plus at least two years of experience or a master’s degree required.

• Familiarity with major issues that Latino students face related to education.

• Demonstrated strong written and oral communication skills.

• Experience writing and conducting policy analysis.

• Experience conducting quantitative analysis and familiarity using Census data or other data sets preferred.

• Experience with state education policy a plus.

• Experience in public speaking preferred.

• Bilingual (English and Spanish) ability a plus.

• Displayed commitment to UnidosUS’s mission and social justice within the Latino community.

Please note: Only those applicants who submit a cover letter and writing sample along with a résumé will be considered for this opportunity. Please include “Education Policy Project” in the email subject line.

SEND COVER LETTER, WRITING SAMPLE AND RÉSUMÉ TO:

UnidosUS

Raul Yzaguirre Building

Attn: Darcy Eischens

1126 16th Street, NW, Suite 600

Washington, DC 20036

Email: hrmail@unidosus.org

No phone calls please!

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, marital status, religion, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, or enrollment in a college, university, technical school, or adult education.