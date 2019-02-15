Economic Policy Analyst

BACKGROUND

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our community stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SUMMARY

UnidosUS is seeking a Policy Analyst in its Washington, DC office. The candidate will be a member of the Economic Policy Project and help to advance a policy agenda that creates economic opportunities for Latino families. The Policy Analyst will be responsible for providing highly skilled analysis of social, economic, and public policy trends in support of UnidosUS’s goals. This position will be responsible for identifying ideas for promising new reforms specifically in the areas of housing and consumer policy. The analyst will work with colleagues to conduct rapid-response and longer-term analysis of data and policy proposals and develop and write compelling policy papers and testimonies for a variety of audiences. In this role you will work with a diverse group of experts, researchers, and key policymakers primarily at the federal level. In addition, the analyst will execute strategies that communicate ideas to policymakers, educators, the media, and other key audiences.

The Policy Analyst will work closely with colleagues in the Economic Policy Project, Policy

Analysis Center, Housing and Community Development, Communications, and Civic

Engagement components. UnidosUS offers a collaborative, team-based environment that fosters a culture of ideas and debate. We approach our work from multiple perspectives and methods, understanding both the specific issues and the larger interrelated systems. The ideal candidate for this position should be deeply driven to advance economic policy change for the Latino community.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Conduct analysis on economic policies, including affordable housing and social security policies that affect and relate to Latino and immigrant communities, and monitor emerging policy ideas.

• Produce UnidosUS policy publications including issue briefs, white papers, conference papers, presentations, testimonies, and fact sheets using primary and secondary research sources.

• Serve as an advocate and UnidosUS representative in policy forums with stakeholders such as congressional staff, policymakers, issue experts, and UnidosUS’s Affiliate Network.

• Regularly collaborate with external colleagues in policy and civil rights coalitions/networks and community organizations from the UnidosUS Homeownership Network.

• Assist in planning policy forums, roundtables, and events to elevate UnidosUS’s policy agenda.

• Work with media as appropriate.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree plus two to three years of policy analysis experience required or master’s degree.

• Significant experience in policy analysis and writing with a demonstrated ability to analyze, synthesize, and form a position on social policy ideas.

• Experience communicating policy ideas in public settings such as coalition meetings, congressional hearings, major conferences, and with local advocates.

• Familiarity with economic policy issues—including affordable housing or social security— strongly desired.

• Bilingual (English and Spanish) strongly preferred.

• Displayed commitment to UnidosUS’s mission to improve opportunities for the Latino community.

• Flexibility for occasional travel.

Please note: Only those applicants who submit a cover letter and writing sample along with a résumé will be considered for this opportunity. Please include “Economic Policy Project” in the email subject line.

SEND COVER LETTER, WRITING SAMPLE AND RÉSUMÉ TO:

UnidosUS

Raul Yzaguirre Building

Attn: Darcy Eischens

1126 16th Street, NW, Suite 600

Washington, DC 20036

Email: hrmail@unidosus.org

No phone calls please!

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, marital status, religion, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, or enrollment in a college, university, technical school, or adult education.