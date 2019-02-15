Director, Policy Analysis Center

BACKGROUND

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers at the national and local levels. For 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Director of the Policy Analysis Center will work in consultation with senior leadership in the Policy and Advocacy component to set overall strategic goals and objectives for UnidosUS’s policy analysis activities. The Director will be responsible for ensuring the production of highly-skilled, timely, and relevant policy documents/materials in support of UnidosUS’s goals. This individual will work to build substantive depth in a range of policy issues including education and health; analyze new and emerging policy issues that affect the Latino community and think creatively in support of the development of policy recommendations and solutions. In addition, this individual will contribute to efforts to provide decision-makers, community leaders, and stakeholders with timely and relevant information that shapes the content of policy proposals emanating from congress, state governments, and administrative agencies. The Director will supervise staff and will be expected to provide support to policy project directors and policy analysts.

The Director will coordinate, develop, and participate in public policy forums, summits, briefings, and other events where relevant policy matters are discussed. This will include serving as a spokesperson on Latino policy priorities and representing UnidosUS priorities in internal and external meetings and before congressional staff, policymakers/experts, and issue stakeholders.

This position will be a part of the senior management team and will report directly to the Vice President. UnidosUS offers a collaborative, team-based environment that fosters a culture of ideas and debate. We approach our work from multiple perspectives and methods, understanding both the specific issues and their larger interrelated systems.

RESPONSIBILITIES

● Work with supervisor and senior leadership team to set overall goals and priorities for the Policy Analysis Center; organize and place on a calendar a timeline for the production and dissemination of high quality, timely, and relevant policy analysis materials.

● Conduct and publish independent policy analysis, as well as policy development, on timely and relevant issues for the Latino community that are not covered by specific policy projects or existing staff.

● Provide editorial support and guidance on policy documents, including issue briefs, policy memoranda, regulatory comments, public testimony, and journal articles developed in the component, with emphasis on coordinating issue areas or assignments that overlap or involve multiple policy projects.

● Supervise and provide support for staff conducting policy analysis work.

● Serve as a spokesperson on Latino policy priorities, representing UnidosUS priorities in internal and external meetings, and before congressional staff, policymakers/experts, and issue stakeholders.

● Participate in external policy advisory groups, boards, or committees as appropriate.

● Support component senior managers as needed.

● Work with media as appropriate.

QUALIFICATIONS

● Master’s degree required and eight to ten years of relevant experience.

● Must demonstrate strong written, analytical, editorial, and oral communication skills, have experience publishing as well as editing articles, studies, or other relevant and publicly available documents.

● Must demonstrate understanding of issues facing Latino and immigrant communities.

● Must have experience thinking creatively to develop policy ideas or solutions.

● Must be able to demonstrate prior experience communicating policy ideas in public settings such as congressional hearings, major conferences, or written materials such as reports or issue briefs.

● Must have the ability to quickly gain knowledge of new topics and make determinations of their impact on various constituencies.

● Must have experience supervising policy projects and staff.

● Must have ability to work as part of a team as well as execute collaborative projects independently, and the ability to take initiative, work effectively under tight deadlines, and coordinate multiple projects.

● Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel), Outlook, statistical software, data sources, and internet queries required.

● Bilingual (English/Spanish) skills a plus.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, marital status, religion, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, or enrollment in a college, university, technical school, or adult education.

SEND COVER LETTER, RÉSUMÉ, AND WRITING SAMPLE TO:

UnidosUS

1126 16th Street, NW, Suite 600

Washington, DC 20036

Attn: Darcy Eischens

hrmail@unidosus.org

Fax: 202-776-1792

No phone calls please!