Director or Project One America

Human Rights Campaign

Director of Project One America

We strongly encourage people of color, transgender and non-binary people to apply. HRC is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes everyone, including non-LGBTQ people, to join our team.

Position Summary:

Project One America (POA) is HRC’s program to provide in-depth and localized resources in targeted states to improve the daily lives of the LGBTQ community in areas which have seen the fewest legal advances to date. The Director of Project One America will set strategy, develop tactics and oversee the execution of HRC’s Project One America.

The Director will lead and oversee the implementation of comprehensive plans for each state in the program. Working with departments throughout the organization to determine and assess state objectives, the plans will include: business, faith and membership outreach, state legislative goals, municipal nondiscrimination goals, federal lobbying targets, and metrics for advances in the daily lives of the LGBTQ community.

The Director will oversee state-based efforts and staff, and a team in Washington to assist in implementation of the program. A critical element of the Director’s position will be to provide coordination, communication and direction to program staff. The Director’s work will focus on the Deep South and will manage the work in Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi.

The Director will also serve as the public face and voice of HRC’s Project One America, and manage relationships with key political leaders, donors and coalition partners across the nation.

Position Responsibilities:

• Management: Manage state-based Project One America staff. In addition, manage staff in Washington, DC headquarters to help coordinate and implement the Project One America program.

• Manage all aspects of the Program’s budget development, monitoring, and oversight.

• Develop a system to maximize effective cross-organizational communications and objective setting for states and staff.

• Set program objectives and oversee hiring and management of well-qualified staff and consultants to assist with achieving those objectives.

• Direct the Project One America program and staff along the established five-year strategic work plan.

• Develop plan for communications of continued efforts by Project One America and its targeted state efforts.

• Work closely with the Foundation and Development teams to fund and expand HRC’s efforts by assisting with the development of grant applications and presenting funding opportunities to potential donors.

• Work with the Membership and Communications teams to develop messaging and strategies to educate HRC’s membership.

• Represent HRC and HRC’s efforts in Project One America through media interviews, presentations at major conferences, and participating in relevant coalitions, committees, and boards.

• Collaborate with other senior directors to determine how best to meet HRC’s strategic advocacy goals.

• Institutional advocacy: Working with the leaders of HRC’s Foundation funded programs, develop goals and strategies to target key institutions, such as workplaces, schools, and places of worship, to ensure that the LGBTQ community does not face discrimination and is granted full benefits when it engages with these entities.

• State advocacy: Working with HRC’s political, field and legal departments, ensure that HRC is monitoring state legislation, ballot measures, and other developments; providing adequate assistance in targeted state efforts; and developing effective campaigns for moving state and local advocacy efforts forward.

• Federal advocacy: Working with HRC’s legislative and field teams to develop and implement strategies and campaigns for supporting federal legislation and other national advocacy efforts in the state and local districts.

• Manage several employees, including, when applicable, interviewing, hiring, conducting performance reviews, coaching, motivating, and disciplining employees.

• Other duties as assigned.

Position Qualifications:

• A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience required.

• Seven to ten years relevant work experience in the areas of political organizing and advocacy, as well as direct management experience.

• At least five years of direct management experience to build/lead highly effective teams. A proven track record of taking initiative and showing leadership within the workplace setting.

• Understanding of southern politics, desired.

• Must be a strategic thinker with sound policy judgment and political acumen. Experience in budget development and management.

• Demonstrated experience with VAN and a familiarity with other standard organizing and advocacy tools and social media required.

• Demonstrated experience working in state-based efforts. Leading state-based campaigns a plus.

• Excellent interpersonal skills with strong ability to influence others and build a collaborative environment.

• Ability to foster relationships with external allies, decision makers, and stakeholders; to work in both a team atmosphere and independently; and to meet internal and external demands in a fast-paced environment.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills for a wide range of audiences.

• Strong skills with Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and Google Apps (Gmail, Google Docs and Drive).

• Flexibility with work schedule; this position does require occasional evening and weekend work.

• Must be willing to travel at least 30% of work time.

• Ability to analyze and solve problems either independently or within a cross-functional team environment.

• An in-depth knowledge of LGBTQ issues.

All positions at the Human Rights Campaign may require travel on a regular basis or periodically. Where the need arises for business travel, appropriate compensation as outlined by the Fair Labor Standards Act will apply.

