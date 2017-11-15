No Labels is seeking a Director, Office of the CEO, to join the No Labels team to work closely with the senior management team. This position reports directly to the CEO and senior management team and has opportunity for leadership growth. No Labels is a friendly work environment with a bipartisan mission driven team.

Daily tasks include:

• Managing scheduling and priority management on behalf of CEO and senior management team

• Planning and executing small and large-scale events

• Managing correspondence projects including invitations, emails, and mailings

• Overseeing data entry and contact management process

• Conducting research and preparing briefings

• Other tasks as needed

Recommended Skills & Experience:

• 6-7 years professional experience

• Strong attention to detail is a must

• Expert communication skills

• Excellent phone manner and presentation skills

• Ability to multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment, and meet deadlines

• No-task-too-small-or-large attitude

• Flexibility and willingness to collaborate with different team members

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office required, understanding of CRM system is a plus

• Bachelors degree is required

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to jobs@nolabels.org. Please indicate in your email that you found this listing on hillzoo.com.