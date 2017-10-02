Director of Talent

Global Health Strategies

New York

About Global Health Strategies (GHS):

Global Health Strategies (GHS) uses advocacy, communications and policy analysis to advance issues and power campaigns that improve health and wellbeing around the world. We work across some of the world’s most dynamic regions to enable policy innovations, mobilize resources and build political will, engaging global and local audiences to drive change. At the heart of our work is the vision of a world where everyone, no matter where they live, has the chance to live a healthy life. We are helping to achieve this goal by working with clients to promote research and development for urgently needed medicines, advocate for services on behalf of at-risk populations, and strengthen the most vulnerable health systems so that they can stand resilient in the face of modern threats.

Our offices are in New York, New Delhi, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Rio de Janeiro and Beijing and we support work in diverse countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our clients include foundations, industry, NGOs, government agencies, academic institutions and product development partnerships.

At present, GHS has approximately 50+ staff and interns in the NY office and approximately 50+ staff and interns in our country offices including New Delhi, Rio de Janeiro, Beijing & Nairobi. An additional 20+ part-time GHS consultants are working in the US, India, Europe and Africa and Brazil.

About the Position:

The Director of Talent, reporting to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and partnering with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other senior leadership will lead in the identification of exceptional talent and the development of staff from diverse environments including global health, advocacy, communications and beyond. In our search for talent we seek those whose work fuses passion and professionalism and we look for unique backgrounds as we believe optimum strategies come from challenging orthodoxy and encouraging robust discussion.

Currently there are two 2 full time staff supporting this position and a recruiter (our Global Talent Advisor) during the height of GHS hiring periods.

We have grown rapidly and continue to expand our work in NY and our country offices, with additional growth planned in the coming years. The Director of Talent will play a role in continually evolving an organizational culture that embraces change, entrepreneurial thinking and intellectual curiosity. Key components of this culture will be leading initiatives impacting performance management, professional development, review cycle, employee engagement and recruiting. The candidate is responsible for the talent function of the NY office and will advise and support the country offices. The ideal candidate will demonstrate passion, creativity and excitement for working collaboratively across cultures and time-zones.

Work Force Planning

With GHS leaders create an annual staffing plan and ensure alignment on position, impact and expectations

Coordinate and advise on strengthening GHS bench with important skills such as digital, languages and diverse backgrounds and perspectives

Talent Acquisition: Manage talent acquisition process from beginning to end and drives quality hires for GHS roles at all levels

Create and implement a sourcing strategy to meet current staffing needs and build a pipeline for future roles ensuring quality, diversity, cost effectiveness and speed

Organize targeted outreach events to promote the GHS brand and network with potential candidates at leading universities, companies and partner organizations

Organize the interview process and help assess candidate quality, skills and fit to identify the best candidate for a position.

Maintain effective relationships with candidates through the recruiting process and support negotiation and offer phase

Develop and manage an alumni program for organization as potential network and branding for recruitment

Talent Development: Build best in class development program to cultivate talent and ensure that employees are building their skills and thriving

Professional & Staff Development: Ensure that the key professional development trainings and milestones for each staff member are met – including the development of a yearly plan to ensure each staff person receives the development relevant to their role and progression

Constantly evaluate new opportunities for training in consultation with program staff and help to facilitate yearly review of professional development paths for staff

Manage the “GHS Orientation Program” and the onboarding for new staff ensuring that each new employee has the tools, information and personnel resources needed for success.

Staff Development Events: Work with leadership to create strategic “brown bag” series of events for GHS staff and other development events

Staff Review Process: Work closely with Senior Management Team to facilitate the timely administration of the “GHS Annual and Mid-Year Review Process” including the collection of evaluations and scheduling of 1:1 feedback with Managers

Serve as staff liaison and sounding board for culture and organizational issues

Fellowship Program Management

Manage global health fellowship program for the organization and coordinate outreach and recruiting events at leading colleges and universities to develop a strong brand and relationship for the program

Manage ongoing training and development for fellows including book club and professional development plans

Manage day to day administration for the fellows

Human Resources Management

Manage benefits and compensation program for GHS staff and maintain appropriate human resource databases in consultation with the benefits consultant

Manage consulting contracts and negotiations and database for swing support

Ensure appropriate polices are developed and communicated to staff on compensation, PTO, training, etc.

Manage GHS Wellness committee

Office Administration: Manage day to day office administration

Facilities, Vendor and IT management, supplies and ordering

Staff events: birthdays, staff goodbyes, staff lunches

Manage front desk and deliveries, answer phones

Qualifications of the Ideal Candidate:

The ideal candidate is a strong leader with experience in talent acquisition and general management in a high growth, global, entrepreneurial setting. The candidate must have excellent people and communication skills and have a strong presence in order to represent the organization and interact with all levels of candidates. The candidate must be passionate about what they do, be a self-starter with a bias to action and collaborative by nature. While no one candidate embodies all the qualifications enumerated below, the ideal candidate will possess many of the following attributes and experiences:

Relevant work experience including experience recruiting talented people and developing effective programs to support them, ideally in a global organization that is entrepreneurial and fast moving

The successful candidate will have achieved sufficient seniority, including presence and gravitas, to have been a key strategic partner to influence senior management on talent issues

A natural intellectual curiosity and ability to build a strong network of relationships with thought leaders, academic leaders and top university contacts in the space

Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced, collaborative environment with superior organizational skills

Dedicated to working within the, global health, public health and/or advocacy sector; prior experience in the sector as a team member is preferred

Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality and function in an organizational environment involving a diversity of cultures, languages and personal interests

Experience in compensation and benefits, benchmarking process, and an understanding of international benefits

Bachelor’s degree, plus additional related college courses or professional training preferred