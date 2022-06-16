POSITION LOCATION: Washington D.C. with Hybrid Work Schedule, Requiring 3-Days of In-Office Presence

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

We are looking for a Director of Private Coverage to lead Families USA’s policy analysis and thought leadership around marketplace and employer coverage. Provide expertise in policy analysis and strategy with a focus on affordability, access to care and progress toward universal coverage. Central to this role is to conduct research and analysis and develop policy recommendations for the organization. This individual will collaborate with other departments to develop and implement strategies and tactics to advance policy recommendations in these areas, including development efforts.

Main responsibilities include:

• Lead organizational strategy on the private coverage policy agenda.

• Work closely with the Senior Director of Health Policy, the Director of Medicaid Initiatives, and other staff on setting organizational policy goals and direction, developing policy recommendations and identifying strategies and tactics to advance policy priorities.

• Maintain thought leadership in broader health policy community, including with publications and with earned media.

• Work in partnership with the Senior Director of Health Policy to develop policy concepts for funders, and work with the development team to cultivate funder relationships.

• Coordinate and collaborate with state and national advocates surrounding private coverage policy initiatives.

• Review and analyze, data, policy literature, laws and regulations to inform organizational policy recommendations and identify opportunities for affecting policy change. Fact-check and quality control written content.

• Prepare high-quality memoranda, regulatory comments, issue briefs, reports, white papers, legislative language, grant proposals, and other materials.

• Represent Families USA at external meetings and conferences.

• Participate in the planning of the health policy workshop programming at the Families USA’s annual Health Action conference.

• Travel occasionally for presentations, trainings, and consultations with state and local advocates.

• Coordinate with Strategic Partnerships and Consumer Engagement team to stay abreast of and provide assistance with policy developments in the states.

• Represent Families USA on policy advisory panels, coalitions, and workings group and be a spokesperson for the organization in the media on policy priorities.

• Lead project teams, recommending overall project impact, strategy, outcomes and budget including developing project plans, key milestones, and deliverables; adapting such plans, and assisting project teams to troubleshoot.

• Supervise staff, subject to the current table of organization, including assigning and supervising work, providing feedback, helping staff set long-term goals and monitoring progress, facilitating weekly check-ins, providing opportunities for enrichment through external opportunities and internal meeting participation, and providing mentorship and professional development.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

J.D., Master’s degree in health or public policy, behavioral or social sciences or a related field. 8 – 10 years’ experience with considerable subject matter expertise in private coverage including a track record of thought leadership through published work and other activities, with experience in state or federal government a plus.

Applicant should possess the specific knowledge, skills and abilities outlined below:

• Deep expertise in health insurance policy.

• Broad knowledge of U.S. health care policies and policy advocacy strategies and tactics.

• Knowledge of using data and evidence to advocate for policy change, conduct deep and insightful policy analyses.

• Thorough knowledge and understanding of the legislative and regulatory processes, federal health care programs and strategies for advocating for policy solutions in those forums, both at the state and federal levels.

• Exceptional research, writing, editing and proofreading skills.

• Capacity to handle multiple competing priorities – including ability to be agile and work under pressure and meet deadlines.

• Experience communicating with the media and on various social media platforms.

• Ability to write for a diversity of audiences.

• Demonstrated ability to complete well thought out policy briefs as well as more in-depth reports for diverse audiences.

• Demonstrated ability to have collegial relations – working and managing coalition partners, and building consensus.

• Ability to lead and execute highly impactful projects, including the utilization of the project management software.

• Ability to communicate strategically and creatively under tight deadlines.

• Ability to solve problems in a matrix team environment and lead with high energy and with a positive attitude.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We provide an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, hybrid work schedule: 3 days in office/2 optional WFH days, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b) retirement matching plan, 3+ weeks’ vacation, ten (10) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs. Salary will be commensurate with experience, our salary range for this role is $115K – $125K.

FAMILIES USA’S CORE VALUES

We are committed to providing the best possible climate for maximum development and achievement for all employees. In order to maintain an atmosphere where goals can be accomplished, we attempt to provide a comfortable and progressive workplace. Our practice is to treat each employee as an individual. We seek to develop an inclusive culture of teamwork which is reflected in our core values:

RESPECT – We value and support each other in ways that bring our best work forward.

EQUITY – We embrace our differences knowing they allow us to accomplish our most effective work.

COLLABORATION – We optimize our collective resources, skills and experiences to carry out our mission and maximize our impact.

EXCELLENCE – We strive to do our best work to increase our organizational impact and improve the lives of the people we serve through our mission.

ACCOUNTABILITY – We embrace practices that build trust, reduce individual and collective stress, and enable us to work more effectively and efficiently.

TRANSPARENCY – We communicate clearly and proactively to gain insight into our priorities, make informed decisions, and encourage camaraderie.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage all qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s Career site (www.familiesusa.org) and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Families USA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity. We do not discriminate against employees or applicants for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, disability, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, results of genetic testing, or service in the military.