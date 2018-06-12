The Native American Financial Services Association (NAFSA)

Formed in 2012, NAFSA is a 501(c)6 trade association located in Washington, D.C that advocates for tribal sovereignty, promotes responsible financial services, and provides better economic opportunity in Indian Country for the benefit of tribal communities.

Director of Policy and Research

Job Description

About the Job

The Director of Policy and Research will assist the Executive Director and other NAFSA management with the research, development, and execution of the organization’s mission and advocacy related to financial services provided by tribal enterprises and Native American-owned businesses. The Director of Policy and Research will contribute to and support efforts for programs involving the identification and analysis of state, tribal, and federal regulation and legislation, and recommend strategies on issues of concern in the financial services industry. This position will draft print and digital communications to NAFSA members, regulators, legislators, and the public as assigned. This position may have the opportunity for occasional travel or participation in conferences/events.

Responsibilities

Analyzes state, tribal, and federal regulations, legislation, and budgets, and prepares recommended strategies for addressing issues.

Conducts research on a broad range of Native American, economic, and financial policy topics concerning tribal sovereignty, alternative financial services, financial literacy, market trends, consumer habits, and economic development.

Supports the Executive Director and other NAFSA staff as instructed to provide qualitative and quantitative analysis of NAFSA policy and advocacy efforts on key issues.

Acquires, manages, analyzes, and summarizes information obtained from NAFSA members and external sources.

Drafts technical documents including proposed regulatory policy, legislation, response for Information, and testimony, conforming to appropriate legislative/agency rules and practices.

Authors or contributes to the authorship of financial policy white papers on emerging issues, editorials in leading trade publications and news sources, and analysis of current events and policy for the NAFSA website.

Prepares daily “morning clips” of relevant news for the industry/field and a weekly newsletter for members/stakeholders.

Qualifications

A related Bachelor’s degree along with 2-5 years of related experience in policy research, economic development, or the financial industry is required. A J.D., M.P.A., or advanced degree in Economics or

Finance is preferred. Exceptional communication, presentation, interpersonal, negotiation, and relationship building skills are important. Proficiency with MS Office applications and the ability to work as part of a team in a challenging, multi-project environment are also necessary. Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate complex subjects into approachable concepts is necessary. Exceptional interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to manage key public policy relationships with integrity and consistency, including a keen ability to work effectively and respectfully with politically, ideologically, culturally and geographically diverse people and communities. Working knowledge of Native Americans/American Indian Communities is preferred.

Benefits

This is a salaried position that offers competitive salary and benefits (including health benefits, 401(k) plan, short and long term disability insurance, paid time off, etc.). The salary range for this position will be $65,000 to $75,000 and commensurate with experience.

Please send resume and 3 references to jobs@nativefinance.org