Director of Policy and Research – NY State Health Foundation

With an exceptional ten-year grantmaking history and mission of improving the health of all New Yorkers, the New York State Health Foundation (NYSHealth) is seeking applications and nominations for a new Director of Policy and Research. As New York’s only state-wide health foundation, NYSHealth offers a unique platform for change and impact spanning urban, suburban, and rural health challenges. The new Director of Policy and Research will work in close partnership with the President and CEO and Vice President of Programs to undergird the Foundation’s work with the analysis and evidence base necessary to develop a proactive policy agenda that supports, advances, and magnifies outcomes in the Foundation’s key programmatic areas of Consumer Empowerment and Healthy Communities.

Reporting to the President and CEO, the new Director of Policy and Research will create and execute the Foundation’s policy and research agenda serving as an in house expert and resource to program staff on a wide variety of state and federal policy issues of interest to the Foundation. S/he will collaborate across the Foundation by supporting the development of the framework, identification, and selection of policy, research, and evaluation projects performed internally and by grantees, and the communication and dissemination of policy relevant messages and findings. The Director will lead evaluation activities to assess the effectiveness of the Foundation’s grantmaking and programmatic activities including developing and managing the Foundation’s scorecard and capturing and sharing lessons for internal and external use.

The successful candidate will have a sophisticated understanding of how research and policy analysis can support and enhance philanthropic initiatives especially in the health sector. S/he will bring a collegial and collaborative style that draws upon the creativity, expertise, and knowledge of the Foundation’s diverse staff. S/he will be proactive and nimble in responding to policy developments by providing thorough and timely analysis and coordinating with communications and programmatic staff. S/he will be an exceptional communicator and prolific writer who can analyze and distill the key policy issues and research findings and shape the salient points for targeted audiences. This is an exciting opportunity to develop and strengthen the Foundation’s policy and research strategy and functions in support of its mission to improve the health of all New Yorkers.

APPLICATIONS & INQUIRIES

Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group is assisting the New York State Health Foundation with this search. A complete position description is found on our website at www.nonprofitprofessionals.com/job/nysh-drp

Applications, inquiries, and nominations may be sent to: nysh-drp@nonprofitprofessionals.com