POSITION LOCATION: Washington D.C. with Hybrid Work Schedule, Requiring 3-Days of In-Office Presence

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

We are looking for a Director of Medicaid Initiatives to provide strategic leadership and support for Families USA’s Medicaid policy and advocacy projects. Central job responsibilities include providing expert Medicaid policy analysis and strategy, leading policy advocacy at both the federal and state level and developing Medicaid policy recommendations for the organization related to the Health Policy team’s areas of focus and projects. Collaborate with other departments to develop and implement strategies and tactics to advance Medicaid policy recommendations in these areas, including development efforts. This person will work in close collaboration with the senior leadership team and will also serve as a spokesperson for the organization around Medicaid work.

Main responsibilities include:

• Direct and develop effective organizational strategies related to Medicaid.

• Manage multiple Medicaid-related grants and associated deliverables.

• Oversee regular coalition meetings.

• Conduct or direct the completion of activities necessary to execute Medicaid related strategies, including anticipating next steps from Congress or target states.

• Respond to changing political dynamics and maintain focus on the Medicaid program and the organization’s efforts to sustain a strong Medicaid program at the federal and state levels.

• Stay abreast of, track, and analyze Medicaid related news reports, scholarly studies, articles, and state and federal program changes, legislation, bills, and regulations.

• Prepare high-quality memoranda, regulatory comments, issue briefs, reports, white papers, legislative language, grant proposals, and other materials.

• Collaborate with Strategic Partnerships, Federal Relations, and Communications teams on a broad range of written products and research, including proposals, blogs, research studies, issue briefs, and regulatory comments to implement organizational strategy.

• Establish thought leadership in broader health policy community.

• Maintain positive relationships with funders and external stakeholders and confer with internal and external colleagues about events to refine our position and determine our best response.

• Represent Families USA at external meetings and conferences.

• Participate in the planning of the health policy workshop programming at the Families USA’s annual Health Action conference.

• Serve as a reviewer of draft documents and ensure that written products are of high quality. Fact-check and quality control written content.

• Supervise staff, subject to the current table of organization, including assigning and supervising work, providing feedback, helping staff set long-term goals and monitoring progress, facilitating weekly check-ins, providing opportunities for enrichment through external opportunities and internal meeting participation, and providing mentorship and professional development.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

Undergraduate degree in public health, public policy or related field. 8 – 10 years’ experience with high-level content knowledge, knowledge of and experience with federal and/or state-level policy-making processes (both legislative and administrative). Experience representing an organization with media, federal and state regulators, state and national partners, funders, including ability to speak in public.

Applicant should possess the specific knowledge, skills and abilities outlined below:

• Significant experience in health policy with demonstrated understanding of public programs and the health system, with a focus on Medicaid.

• Successful record of collaboration and planning and leading projects within a non-profit environment.

• Highly motivated team player who contributes to an atmosphere in which people collaborate enthusiastically and effectively to produce results.

• Exceptional oral, writing, presentation, organizational, interpersonal, network and leadership skills.

• Capacity to handle multiple competing priorities – including developing and executing project plans and ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

• Strong policy analysis and research skills.

• Ability to work collaboratively and effectively across the organization.

• Ability to communicate complex policies ideas simply, both verbally and in writing, with an understanding of how messages will be received by different audiences.

• Ability to engage staff, coalition partners and funders.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We provide an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, hybrid work schedule: 3 days in office/2 optional WFH days, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b) retirement matching plan, 3+ weeks’ vacation, ten (10) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs. Salary will be commensurate with experience, our salary range for this role is $115K – $125K.

FAMILIES USA’S CORE VALUES

We are committed to providing the best possible climate for maximum development and achievement for all employees. In order to maintain an atmosphere where goals can be accomplished, we attempt to provide a comfortable and progressive workplace. Our practice is to treat each employee as an individual. We seek to develop an inclusive culture of teamwork which is reflected in our core values:

RESPECT – We value and support each other in ways that bring our best work forward.

EQUITY – We embrace our differences knowing they allow us to accomplish our most effective work.

COLLABORATION – We optimize our collective resources, skills and experiences to carry out our mission and maximize our impact.

EXCELLENCE – We strive to do our best work to increase our organizational impact and improve the lives of the people we serve through our mission.

ACCOUNTABILITY – We embrace practices that build trust, reduce individual and collective stress, and enable us to work more effectively and efficiently.

TRANSPARENCY – We communicate clearly and proactively to gain insight into our priorities, make informed decisions, and encourage camaraderie.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage all qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s Career Site (www.familiesusa.org) and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Families USA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity. We do not discriminate against employees or applicants for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, disability, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, results of genetic testing, or service in the military.