SEIU (Service Employees International Union)

Job Title: Director, Government Relations Grade: MGT I – Starting Salary: $143,620/Annual

Location: Washington, D.C.

Purpose:

The Director of Government Relations oversees the government and policy programs for the Service Employees International Union, a 2 million member organization dedicated to improving lives of workers and their families SEIU’s legislative and policy programs aim to build a more just society, including efforts to raise wages and build power for working people, to win racial justice, to reform our immigration system and to take on the impact of excessive corporate power on our democracy, economy and environment. The work of the Government Relations department connects our lobbying work with grassroots activity by our members, community partners, and non-union workers in our communities.

Primary Responsibilities:

• Leads work with the Officers and local unions to develop and drive the union’s government and policy platform and agenda.

• Ensure that SEIU’s government/policy agenda supports the union’s plan to grow and build power for working people.

• Oversees communication and advocacy with federal and state elected officials on the International Union’s legislative and policy program, including with White House staff, federal agencies, Members of Congress and their staff, and state and local officials.

• Develop and drive legislative and policy campaigns on federal priorities, in collaboration with other departments and Divisions.

• Works directly on the union’s key justice initiatives, which strive to win economic, racial, immigration, environment, and healthcare justice through grassroots field advocacy supported by government/policy work.

• Develops state and local policy and legislative initiatives, in collaboration with the Political Department and other departments and Divisions and the local unions that comprise SEIU.

• Oversees the department’s budget and staff.

• Manages relationships and collaboration with strategic partners on SEIU’s government and policy agenda.

• Coordinates with the Political Director to develop and implement International candidate evaluation, political endorsement and contribution process for candidates and allied organizations.

• Represents the International Union and Officers on Boards, commissions and national committees when requested.

• Acts as spokesperson and representative for the Union on legislative and policy matters

• Performs other duties as required.

Contacts:

• President and other Officers, department and Divison directors and local union leaders

• White House and agency officials, Members of Congress and other elected officials, staff and political party leaders, candidates at federal and sometimes state and local levels

• Partners, including other unions, outside counsel and consultants, policy and academic leaders and the press

Direction and Decision Making:

This position reports to the Chief of Staff and works independently.

Education and Experience:

Degree from an accredited four year college or university in political science, public policy, public relations or related field is preferred, or equivalent experience. A minimum of 10-12 years of experience in legislative and policy work, union leadership, organizing or campaign related work.

Knowledge of public policy legislative process on a federal, state and local level, and a proven ability to advocate for legislative and policy change with the government.

• Knowledge of the labor movement and its partners and allied movements.

• Proven ability to develop and maintain a variety of relationships on a variety of levels.

• Experience with issue, organizing or political campaigns.

• Ability to hire, develop and manage staff on various levels, with proven experience building an equitable and inclusive staff.

• Ability to manage budgets.

• Excellent planning and organizational skills, including strategic planning, including the ability to manage multiple priorities in a timely manner and keep track of a variety of projects.

• Ability to analyze issues, define problems and propose creative solutions in political and legislative environments

• Excellent oral and written communications skills, and ability to make presentations, plan and develop materials and conferences (including leadership and staff training)

• Ability to inspire confidence of others with personal authority, leadership skills and a collegial work style.

Physical Requirements:

Work is generally performed in an office setting, but may be required to work in other settings conducive to performing the tasks required to complete assignments. Some travel extended hours required.

To Apply:

Only applications submitted through this website will be considered.

SEIU is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring or employment on the basis of race, color, sex, age, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, family responsibilities, religion, national origin, citizenship status, marital status, genetic information, disability, political or union affiliation, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local law.

Application Requirements:

A resume is required for all applications and a cover letter is highly suggested. Your cover letter should explain your reason for wanting to work for SEIU, an example of how you demonstrated success in a similar position and a description of how this position fits into your long-term career plan.

Benefits:

SEIU staff enjoy top notch benefits including comprehensive health benefits, major medical, dental and vision for employee and eligible dependents, domestic partner benefits, competitive salaries, generous holidays and vacation policies, and both a pension plan and a 401(K) Plan.

***********************************

SEIU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Apply Here: http://www.Click2apply.net/ytffn5gtpym3pv39

PI101385383