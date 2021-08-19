Ballast Research | Director of Federal Research & Engagement

Ballast Research

Ballast Research is a growing consulting, research, and data firm that helps government affairs professionals improve their advocacy to state and local policymakers. Ballast works with clients across the private, public, and social sector to create in-depth quantitative and qualitative research, benchmarking, and other diagnostic tools that enhance strategic planning.

Our Culture

Ballast has a collaborative and collegial culture. Ballast Research offers an environment where hard working, entrepreneurial, and kind people thrive. We are seeking an entrepreneurial, energetic, innovative, and driven individual with deep intellectual curiosity and a passion for policy and solving complex challenges to join our team.

Ballast Research is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We celebrate, support, and thrive on a culture of diversity. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, genetic information (including family medical history), and veterans status.

The Role:

Ballast Research is looking for an outcome-driven individual to lead our efforts to engage senior Federal policymakers in our research. Reporting directly to the Chief Research Officer, the Director of Federal Research & Engagement will oversee Ballast’s external affairs team and is responsible for developing and executing the strategy for federal policymaker engagement. This role will play a crucial part in deepening Ballast’s existing relationships, and growing our network of senior Federal policymakers.

Overview of Responsibilities:

Design and execute outreach campaigns with federal policymakers on the Hill, White House, and across executive agencies

Foster long-term relationships with past and current research respondents

Manage 4-person external affairs team

Develop Ballast’s Policymaker Hub to provide valuable resources, content and events for policymakers

Required Qualifications:

7+ years experience communicating or working with senior policymakers on the Hill, with deep insight into the needs and interests of federal policymakers

Relationship-builder: Proven ability to develop relationships with influencers at all levels

Communication: Truly exceptional communication skills, written and verbal; ability to succinctly tell a compelling story to potential partners, and clear articulation and persuasion in positive or negative situations.

Experience managing complex projects with multiple stakeholders

Experience developing persuasive messaging and effective communications

Ability to analyse trends in data and adapt plans quickly when faced with unexpected obstacles

Experience managing teams to strong outcomes

Metrics-driven individual, who strives to exceed expected outcomes on projects they lead, and has the ability to inspire the same in others

Agility: Ability to act and react quickly and flexibly in a fast-paced environment, with ability to thrive in ambiguous, entrepreneurial and dynamic environments

Experience holding in-depth conversations with senior stakeholders over the phone, on Zoom, and in person. Comfortable engaging with internal and external stakeholders at all levels.

Desired Qualifications:

Experience fielding quantitative and/or qualitative research studies preferred

Experience working in advocacy, fundraising, Capitol Hill, or on political campaigns is preferred

Experience planning and hosting professional events is a plus

Experience using marketing automation platforms like Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a plus

Please apply below:

https://ballastresearch.applytojob.com/apply/B2P4yQeeJg/Director-Of-Federal-Research-Engagement