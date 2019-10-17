A public affairs firm is currently seeking to fill the position of Director of Communications to help lead the organization’s communications, media relations and digital strategy in support of defending and advancing high standards, aligned assessments and meaningful accountability in states throughout the country for a client. The Director of Communications will also serve as an organizational spokesperson, working closely with the project’s staff and key consultants to build and manage relationships between the media, the public and other partners.

The Director of Communications will be required to:

• Lead development and implementation of the communications, media relations and digital strategy to advance the project’s agenda, addressing implementation challenges and needs as necessary.

• Assist the Executive Director in maintaining the project’s strategic course and adjustments as needed.

• Identify high‐leverage proactive and reactive communications and/or advocacy interventions to yield national impact.

• Assist the Executive Director in funder relations and grant management; Management of External Relationships.

• Act as a formal spokesperson and media liaison.

• Build relationships with relevant media outlets.

• Promote and highlight important state and other key partners in the field.

• Build and maintain effective relationships with a range of stakeholders including foundations, state and district stakeholders, using effective communication to advance the project’s agenda.

• Identify opportunities for staff and other stakeholders to advance project goals through interviews, opinion pieces, broadcast and radio opportunities and other channels as appropriate.

• Develop communications materials as necessary to advance the project agenda including press releases, talking points and other related background documents.

• Remain abreast of current legislative and non‐legislative issues which may impact the project’s agenda.

• Provide messaging guidance, ideas and advice to staff to advance the project’s agenda.

• Supervise staff and manage consultants who will execute the duties related to the above responsibilities.

Job Qualifications:

• Four years in the digital media/digital organizing space

• Experience working in issue advocacy a strong plus

• Comprehensive strategic thinking and rapid problem-solving skills to effectively handle crisis communications and develop effective strategies to meet these challenges

• Strong knowledge of use of social and digital media, including but not limited to: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube; understanding of the role of blogs in education policy discours

• Ability to craft a comprehensive, long-term digital media strategy with experience tracking results; and • Ability to oversee and manage multiple projects across multiple platforms, using a variety of assets while leveraging them all against one another to achieve key goals.

The ideal candidate would possess the following skills:

• Experience writing email and social media copy.

• Experience with list building and email/mobile acquisition.

• Experience with online advertising and targeting.

• Proficiency with CRM Tools (NGPVAN, Blue State Digital, Salsa or Convio).

• Production and graphic design experience are a plus.

• Exceptional communicator.

• Extremely well organized.

• Friendly, energetic, and a good sense of humor.

• Proactive, results driven, and enjoys a close-knit culture.

• Strong writer and good interpersonal skills.

Please apply at humanresourcesmd5@gmail.com

