The National Bureau of Asian Research is seeking a Director of Board and Corporate Relations. Our ideal candidate thrives on networking and building relationships to grow NBR’s Board of Directors and corporate membership programs. The right person for the job will think quickly on his/her feet, value the written word as well as the spoken, and like the challenge of making a pitch and “the ask”. This position offers the opportunity to shape and develop NBR’s board and corporate fundraising efforts. NBR seeks funding from sources around the globe, and there is opportunity to travel.

About NBR

NBR conducts advanced independent research on strategic, political, economic, globalization, energy, and health issues affecting U.S. relations with Asia. Drawing upon an extensive network of the world’s leading specialists and leveraging the latest technology, NBR bridges the academic, business, and policy arenas.

NBR disseminates its research through briefings, publications, conferences, Congressional testimony, and email forums, and by collaborating with leading institutions worldwide. NBR also provides exceptional internship opportunities to graduate and undergraduate students for the purposes of attracting and training the next generation of Asia specialists and leaders. Asia-policy experience is not required; however, the director must be able to successfully communicate NBR’s mission, programs, and activities to prospective supporters in order to link them with the appropriate NBR membership or funding opportunity.

Responsibilities

This position will forge new relationships in order to build NBR’s revenue base. Specifically, the director cultivates and grows corporate and board support for the institution. The Director of Board and Corporate Relations reports to the President and works closely with the Board of Directors and members of the Executive Team. Responsibilities include:

• Maintaining and expanding membership of NBR’s Board of Directors and corporate membership programs

• Assisting the President and Board of Directors on all board and corporate fundraising initiatives

• Further developing a corporate briefing program

• Working with the President and executive team to develop and implement a corporate development strategy to increase institutional and programmatic funding

•Supporting the President with special projects

Qualifications:

• Eight years of increasing responsibility and success in managing and growing board and corporate membership, or equivalent

• An outgoing and professional personality for networking, membership cultivation, and making asks

• Excellent writing skills; experience writing proposals, marketing materials, etc.

• Ability to pitch the organization’s mission and programs in order to secure unrestricted funding and increase board and corporate membership

• Flexible and adaptable work style; a team player who puts the organization and its mission first

• Ability to reach set fundraising goals, independently prioritize responsibilities, and keep others focused on fundraising priorities and deadlines

• Strong organizational skills and exceptional attention to detail

• Experience in Asia and U.S. policy is a plus

Application Process

The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 30. To apply, submit the following:

• Cover letter

• Resume

• Application form: PDF or MS Word

• Three references with contact information (i.e., name, title, affiliation, phone number, and email)

Please send applications by email to: Ms. Hitomi Taylor, Human Resources Assistant: employment@nbr.org; phone (206) 632-7370. Incomplete applications will not be considered.