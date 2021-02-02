The Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) is a community lawyering organization boldly serving the movement for equality and justice in and out of the courts and seeking to advance a vision of a Texas in which all communities can thrive with dignity and justice, and without fear. To advance this work, TCRP is seeking a Director of Advocacy and Communications to ensure a deep connection between TCRP’s legal strategies, advocacy and communications efforts, and Texas communities. The Director will collaboratively set the vision for the next stage of TCRP’s advocacy campaign work, using local and state legislative advocacy, community engagement, narrative and communications strategies, and other tools. Working in partnership with TCRP’s legal program strategies, the Director will collaboratively drive change in Texas communities related to TCRP’s three areas of focus: criminal injustice reform, voting rights, and immigrant and border justice.

For more than thirty years, TCRP has been a committed partner to community organizers, families, and advocacy groups across the state. Whether through litigation or other means of legal advocacy, the attorneys and advocates at TCRP work to dismantle mass incarceration, fight discrimination in voting and civic participation, and right injustices occurring at the Texas border, all under a race equity lens. TCRP’s lawyers work with coalitions of community-based organizations to identify injustices facing Texas communities and develop systemic solutions using litigation and other legal advocacy tools.

Reporting to TCRP’s President and joining TCRP’s Leadership Team, the Director of Advocacy and Communications will lead a talented team in designing and executing creative, robust, impactful advocacy strategies that align with and elevate TCRP’s legal and policy program goals. Together with TCRP’s legal programs, they will explore opportunities to build campaigns and messaging and will enable alignment and learning across the team and coalition partners. The new Director will also lead and manage a team of highly skilled and engaged communications and outreach staff and oversee all advocacy and communications strategies.

The ideal candidate will be a skilled strategist with a deep knowledge of legislative and policy advocacy and communications strategies, an unrelenting commitment to justice on behalf of all, and proven experience collaborating across diverse teams. They will bring significant experience strategizing, designing, and executing multifaceted issue-based advocacy campaigns and movements. They will be an effective team manager, organizational leader, and communicator with a proven ability to utilize messaging tools and platforms to advance movements and campaigns. Ideally, they also come to TCRP with familiarity in Texas politics.

Location: Alamo (Rio Grande Valley), Austin, Dallas, Houston, or San Antonio, Texas (currently remote until September 2021)

For the full position description and to apply, please visit: https://npag.com/additional-searches/dirofadvocacy

To learn more about TCRP, please visit: www.texascivilrightsproject.org

This search is being led by Callie Carroll and Yuniya Khan of NPAG. Due to the pace of this search, candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume via NPAG’s candidate portal.

TCRP values a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture — people of color, women, individuals with disabilities, immigrants, and people from other underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.

TCRP does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, age, creed, religion, physical ability, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, sexual orientation, previous incarceration, veteran status, union membership or activism, or any other characteristic protected by local, state or federal law.