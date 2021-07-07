Director, Medicaid Initiatives

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

We are looking for a Director of Medicaid Initiatives providing strategic leadership and support for Families USA’s Medicaid policy and advocacy projects. Central job responsibilities include providing expert Medicaid policy analysis and strategy and developing Medicaid policy recommendations for the organization related to the Health Policy team’s areas of focus and projects. Collaborate with other departments to develop and implement strategies and tactics to advance Medicaid policy recommendations in these areas, including development efforts. This person will work in close collaboration with the senior leadership team and will also serve as a spokesperson for the organization around Medicaid work.

Main job responsibilities:

• Direct and develop effective organizational strategies related to Medicaid.

• Conduct or direct the completion of activities necessary to execute Medicaid related strategies, including anticipating next steps from Congress or target states.

• Respond to changing political dynamics and maintain focus on the Medicaid program and the organization’s efforts to sustain a strong Medicaid program at the federal and state levels.

• Evaluate the likely impact of changes on Medicaid enrollees’ health care access and assess the organization’s position and appropriate response.

• Stay abreast of, track, and analyze Medicaid related news reports, scholarly studies, articles, and state and federal program changes, legislation, bills, and regulations.

• Collaborate with Strategic Partnerships, Federal Relations, and Communications teams on a broad range of written products and research, including proposals, blogs, research studies, issue briefs, and regulatory comments to implement organizational strategy.

• Establish thought leadership in broader health policy community.

• Maintain positive relationships with funders and external stakeholders and confer with internal and external colleagues about events to refine our position and determine our best response.

• Represent Families USA at external meetings and conferences.

• Serve as a reviewer of draft documents and ensure that written products are of high quality before reaching the Senior Director and Executive Review process.

• Supervise staff including assigning and supervising work, providing feedback, helping staff set long-term goals and monitoring progress, facilitating weekly check-ins, providing opportunities for enrichment through external opportunities and internal meeting participation, and providing mentorship and professional development.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

Undergraduate degree in public health, public policy or related field. 5 to 10 years’ experience with high-level content knowledge, knowledge of and experience with federal and state-level policy-making processes (both legislative and administrative). Demonstrated understanding of public programs and the health system, with a focus on Medicaid. Experience representing an organization with media, federal and state regulators, state and national partners, funders, including ability to speak in public. Capacity to handle multiple competing priorities – including developing and executing project plans. Highly motivated team player who contributes to an atmosphere in which people collaborate enthusiastically and effectively to produce results.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We offer an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b), 3+ weeks’ vacation, nine (9) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s careers website and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Cover letter and resume will also be used as writing samples. Direct hire only – no recruiters. EEO.