Director, Government Relations

The Society of Teachers of Family Medicine (STFM), a 501(c)(6) professional association, is dedicated to advancing family medicine to improve health through advocacy for and education of teachers and researchers. We provide resources, training, and advocacy to help health professionals at medical schools and residency programs educate future family physicians. We are an equal opportunity employer; diversity is a core value of our organization.

We seek a Director of Government Relations to manage the liaison and advocacy functions of the four organizations that make up academic family medicine (Council of Academic Family Medicine (CAFM) with Congress and federal agencies, and other Washington-based organizations as well as relevant individuals concerned with academic family medicine issues. This individual will also identify, develop, direct, and coordinate policy development, strategy formulation and advocacy on CAFM priority issues.

The position reports to the Chief Operating Officer and works with a part-time policy consultant. This position is in Washington, DC, and the Society’s headquarters is located in Leawood, Kansas. It offers an outstanding work environment, competitive nonprofit salary, and a great benefit package.

Key Responsibilities:

• Identification of legislative and regulatory issues of potential interest to CAFM organizations

• Policy development on priority legislative and regulatory issues

• As registered lobbyist, advocate for CAFM positions before Congress and the Administration

• Draft advocacy materials in collaboration with key Committees and workgroups

• Develop creative and effective advocacy strategies

• Report to Boards of CAFM organizations

• Staff Academic Family Medicine Advocacy Committee

• Maintain continuing relationships with key congressional and agency staff, as well as with staff of other medical and health-related organizations’ who are involved in similar policy areas.

• Be attuned and responsive to the different cultures of the four CAFM organizations

Ideal Candidate:

• Bachelor’s degree. Advanced degree desirable.

• Six to ten years specific experience, and expertise, in the federal legislative and regulatory process including legislative and regulatory health issues in the private sector and/or Hill experience.

• Three to five years’ experience with.

• Well-developed writing and public-speaking skills.

• Strong analytical skills.

• Ability to coordinate multiple projects simultaneously and to respond in a timely matter to requests from CAFM organizations, as well as Congress and the Administration.

• Self-reliance evidenced by an ability to initiate and follow through on projects.

• Ability to travel approximately 20-25 days per year to conferences and meetings.

• Must be fully vaccinated per CDC guidelines

Compensation and Benefits

• Salary commensurate with experience and in alignment with similar positions in other nonprofit associations of a similar size

• STFM focuses on wellbeing for you and your family and wants you to be all that you can be, in and out of the office. In addition to a positive, collaborative office environment, our comprehensive benefits include medical, dental, life, vision, professional development bonus program, 401(k) contribution, hybrid and remote work schedules, vacation, sick and holiday pay, and paid time off between Christmas and New Year’s.

Think you’re a great fit? Submit your resume, a writing sample, along with a cover letter explaining why you would be an asset to the team at https://www.indeed.com/m/viewjob?jk=6079df475fbca745&from=native.