Director, Government Affairs – Semiconductor Industry Association

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the U.S. semiconductor industry, a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global technology leadership. SIA seeks to strengthen U.S. leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and other key industry stakeholders to encourage policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

SIA is hiring a Director, Government Affairs to help develop and advance the policy goals of SIA and our member companies. This position engages in the daily monitoring of policy developments, provides timely and effective information and analysis to member companies, coordinates the industry’s position on policy matters, and implements the industry’s advocacy before Congress, the Administration, and federal departments and agencies. Policy responsibilities to include workforce and high-skilled immigration, technology and research funding, intellectual property including anti-counterfeiting, and other assignments as needed.

Qualifications:

• Undergraduate degree (BA or BS) is required; a graduate degree is strongly preferred.

• A minimum of five (5) years of Congressional and/or Administration experience on a relevant committee, Congressional office, Executive Branch agency or comparable government affairs experience is required.

• An advanced understanding of the policy and political landscape and the federal legislative and regulatory process, and strong analytical skills in evaluating legislative, regulatory, and policy developments and creating the necessary strategies, supporting information, and written documents to achieve the organization’s goals.

• Ability to develop subject matter expertise on SIA policy priorities.

• Outstanding written and oral communication skills that allow the individual to lobby issues effectively with lawmakers, policy makers, regulators and other key officials, and to interact with senior executives in member companies.

• Outstanding interpersonal skills and an ability to work both independently and as part of a team to produce high quality work, often under significant time pressure.

• Ability to develop and maintain relationships with Members of Congress, congressional staff, administration officials, member companies, and other stakeholders.

• A demonstrated record of achievement in formulating and executing successful strategies in achieving policy goals.

• Excellent professional judgment and temperament, ability to set priorities and maintain consensus and comity among member companies with divergent policy priorities.

• Strong working knowledge of politics and extensive contacts in political and policy circles in order to promote and protect the interests of the association and the industry as a whole.

• Strong working knowledge of legal framework and regulations applicable to federal lobbying.

• Strong understanding of the technological and competitive dynamics of the industry.

• Strong understanding and familiarity with politics and the public affairs, perceptions, and reputation of the industry among policymakers and the general public.

• The ability to serve professionally as a representative of the association with policymakers, member companies, and other stakeholders

Key Responsibilities:

• Develops and implements lobbying and federal government affairs advocacy strategies, and analyzes regulatory and legislative developments to achieve successful results on organization and industry priorities.

• Drafts advocacy documents, including position papers, congressional testimony, comments, and other materials to advance SIA objectives on legislative and regulatory matters.

• Develops industry positions on public policy issues by building and maintaining consensus among member companies regarding the association’s policy objectives.

• Evaluates pending legislation and regulations, surveys impact on the industry, and collaborates with member companies, government staff, legislators, and other organizations to develop a response.

• Represents the organization and industry and is responsible for regular communication with members of Congress and their staff, Executive branch departments, member companies, and other industry associations.

• Complies with applicable laws and registers as a federal lobbyist.

• Coordinates and provides support for SIA policy committees and works to make the committee an effective forum for discussing emerging policy developments, developing industry positions, and implementing advocacy strategies to advance these positions.

• Develops subject matter expertise on the industry’s policy priorities.

• Develops and maintains relationships with key legislators and their staff, committees, administration officials, member companies, and other stakeholders to effectively promote the goals and implement the strategy of the organization.

• Develops and maintains relationships with member company staff, ensuring that all members support policy work of the association and are satisfied that their interests are being adequately represented and supported.

• Develops and maintains relationships with staff for prospective member companies, develops plans to recruit new members, and identifies policy objectives and work streams that would attract new members.

Travel:

• Requires periodic national and international travel.

To Apply:

Please send cover letter, resume, and references to employment@semiconductors.org.