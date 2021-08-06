Director, Federal Affairs Opportunity

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for Director for its Federal Affairs department located in Washington, D.C. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.

The position is responsible for managing the American Chemistry Council (ACC)’s sustainability, chemical management, plastics and environmental advocacy efforts and sharing responsibilities for supporting ACC’s product panel groups and understanding their interests in active and proposed legislation. The position is also responsible for policy strategy, and scheduling and facilitating meetings with legislators on behalf of assigned product panel groups and responding to regulatory inquiries and requests to testify at public hearings. The position collaborates with appropriate in-house ACC colleagues and reports to the Vice President, Federal Affairs.

Required qualifications include a Bachelor’s Degree political science, communications or related field and at least 10 years’ advocacy, government relations or relevant experience; strong written and oral communication skills; ability to provide strategic counseling, develop plans, and execute supporting tactics; ability to aggressively build and maintain strong relationships and advocate on behalf of applicable customer; Congressional staff experience and environmental/sustainability regulatory or legislative experience is preferred.

To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements, to H_R@americanchemistry.com or fax to (202) 330-5563.

American Chemistry Council is an equal opportunity employer.