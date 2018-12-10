Director, Digital Communications – Farm Credit Council

Director, Digital Communications

The Farm Credit Council is looking for a dynamic, creative individual to lead our digital communications efforts. As we advocate for rural communities and agriculture, we seek to leverage the latest technology to identify and deliver our messages to Capitol Hill.

The ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced environment on a close-knit team. We have a lot of fun and explore innovative approaches as we fulfill our mission of supporting America’s farmers and the rural communities where they live.

The position will primarily manage and direct @FarmCredit’s social media channels, along with our website, www.FarmCredit.com. Candidates should have experience managing websites, developing comprehensive strategies for digital platforms, creating and managing an editorial calendar and running digital campaigns.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Developing and maintaining a robust digital media strategic plan, to include assessment of platforms, engagement levels, opportunities and trends

• Leading direct and vendor-supported social media campaigns in support of Farm Credit’s mission to influence policymakers, stakeholders and other intended audiences

• Leading all activities for the Farm Credit web properties, including coordination with vendors, to ensure a strong, positive user experience for our intended audiences

• Creating and managing an editorial calendar for content related to social media accounts and the website to ensure cohesive and effective messaging across all platforms

The ideal candidate will have:

• Five to seven years’ experience managing the responsibilities mentioned above

• Proficiency with software including HTML, CSS, Drupal and Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, Lightroom, Dreamweaver, Illustrator, Premiere)

• Proficiency with social media tools used to maximize effectiveness of the channels (HootSuite, Sprout Social, etc.)

• Experience with Google analytics

• Bachelor’s degree

• Excellent interpersonal, verbal and writing skills

• Sound judgment

• A background or interest in agriculture, cooperatives and/or rural policy issues

• Superior attention to detail, organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple deadlines at the same time

Farm Credit is a nationwide network of customer-owned financial institutions that provides loans and related financial services to U.S. farmers and ranchers, farmer-owned cooperatives, rural homebuyers, agribusinesses and rural infrastructure providers. The Farm Credit Council is the national trade association representing Farm Credit institutions before Congress, the executive branch and other stakeholders.

Please send cover letter and resume to jobs@fccouncil.com.