Director- Corkery Group Unlimited

The Director is a mid-level professional focused on management of high level client projects and day to day team management. The Director has a broad range of strategic communications experience in the public health or medical fields. The Director manages projects for their primary clients with substantial autonomy, and provides project support to other accounts, as needed, in the areas of infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, immunization, oncology, maternal and child health and water and sanitation.
The Director serves as a visible client contact and provides strategic counsel to both clients and staff with minimal support from the senior management team. The Director spends significant time developing and managing their team.
The Director works closely with their senior manager to hone skills in leadership, management, client presentation and networking. In this leadership training role, the Director also partners with their senior manager in managing client accounts for growth, supporting lead identification and creating opportunities for staff to contribute to the company’s goals.
This is an ideal position for an intelligent, motivated and passionate communications professional who has a sophisticated understanding of the health and media environments. The Director reports to a Vice President or a member of the Senior Management Team.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Account & General Management
Develops and manages projects related to every aspect of agency services, including strategies, implementation plans, evaluation mechanisms, staffing, timelines, communications materials and budgets
Serves as a day-to-day contact on client accounts
Provides strategic counsel to both clients and staff with substantial autonomy
Creates and tracks project work plans and budgets to ensure timely completion and quality of client deliverables
Spends significant time drafting and editing client deliverables
Organizes and attends client meetings and supports the development and delivery of client presentations
Manages top-tier reporter and media relationships and outreach
Manages project teams and ensures the agency’s full resources are maximized
People Management
Manages and mentors the team’s Senior Associates and junior staff
Participates in hiring, assessment and career development opportunities
Identifies professional development opportunities for team members and conducts staff reviews for direct reports
Partners with senior manager to hone skills in leadership, management, client presentation techniques and networking
Financial & Administrative
Manages client account budget development and monitoring of financial performance
Manages overall workflow for significant projects and client deliverables
Ensures clients are invoiced in a timely manner
Assists in preparing regular account check-ins with clients and presents accomplishments and plans for the next period
Partners with senior management team in the development of client revenue projections, managing accounts for growth and lead identification
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
6-8 years of experience in a PR, health advocacy or communications setting with experience in healthcare, public health and/or pharmaceutical communications
Excellent writing and editing skills
Intelligent, strategic and creative thinker
Superb management skills – balancing discipline with flexibility
Capacity to motivate and inspire staff and colleagues
Political savvy and a strong sense of professional and personal ethics
Experience managing budgets
Entrepreneurial skill and ability to grow existing accounts and pursue leads for new ones
Exceptional interpersonal skills, a collaborative style and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels
Demonstrated initiative and the ability to work effectively within time constraints
Positive, energetic attitude; enthusiasm and dedication to exceptional work products; sense of humor
Experience developing digital and social media strategies essential
