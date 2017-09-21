Director- Corkery Group Unlimited

DIRECTOR

The Director is a mid-level professional focused on management of high level client projects and day to day team management. The Director has a broad range of strategic communications experience in the public health or medical fields. The Director manages projects for their primary clients with substantial autonomy, and provides project support to other accounts, as needed, in the areas of infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, immunization, oncology, maternal and child health and water and sanitation.

The Director serves as a visible client contact and provides strategic counsel to both clients and staff with minimal support from the senior management team. The Director spends significant time developing and managing their team.

The Director works closely with their senior manager to hone skills in leadership, management, client presentation and networking. In this leadership training role, the Director also partners with their senior manager in managing client accounts for growth, supporting lead identification and creating opportunities for staff to contribute to the company’s goals.

This is an ideal position for an intelligent, motivated and passionate communications professional who has a sophisticated understanding of the health and media environments. The Director reports to a Vice President or a member of the Senior Management Team.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Account & General Management

Develops and manages projects related to every aspect of agency services, including strategies, implementation plans, evaluation mechanisms, staffing, timelines, communications materials and budgets

Serves as a day-to-day contact on client accounts

Provides strategic counsel to both clients and staff with substantial autonomy

Creates and tracks project work plans and budgets to ensure timely completion and quality of client deliverables

Spends significant time drafting and editing client deliverables

Organizes and attends client meetings and supports the development and delivery of client presentations

Manages top-tier reporter and media relationships and outreach

Manages project teams and ensures the agency’s full resources are maximized

People Management

Manages and mentors the team’s Senior Associates and junior staff

Participates in hiring, assessment and career development opportunities

Identifies professional development opportunities for team members and conducts staff reviews for direct reports

Partners with senior manager to hone skills in leadership, management, client presentation techniques and networking

Financial & Administrative

Manages client account budget development and monitoring of financial performance

Manages overall workflow for significant projects and client deliverables

Ensures clients are invoiced in a timely manner

Assists in preparing regular account check-ins with clients and presents accomplishments and plans for the next period

Partners with senior management team in the development of client revenue projections, managing accounts for growth and lead identification

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

6-8 years of experience in a PR, health advocacy or communications setting with experience in healthcare, public health and/or pharmaceutical communications

Excellent writing and editing skills

Intelligent, strategic and creative thinker

Superb management skills – balancing discipline with flexibility

Capacity to motivate and inspire staff and colleagues

Political savvy and a strong sense of professional and personal ethics

Experience managing budgets

Entrepreneurial skill and ability to grow existing accounts and pursue leads for new ones

Exceptional interpersonal skills, a collaborative style and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Demonstrated initiative and the ability to work effectively within time constraints

Positive, energetic attitude; enthusiasm and dedication to exceptional work products; sense of humor

Experience developing digital and social media strategies essential

TO APPLY: https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=CK120

This is a full time position

Visit Careers at Corkery Group Unlimited: http://corkeryunlimited.com/careers/