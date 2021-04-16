Director, Congressional Oversight Initiative

Founded in 1981 in partnership with whistleblowers, the Project On Government Oversight (POGO) is a nonpartisan independent watchdog that works to expose waste, corruption, abuse of power, and when the government fails to serve the public or silences those who report wrongdoing. We champion reforms to achieve a more effective, ethical, and accountable federal government that safeguards constitutional principles. POGO has an annual budget of more than $6 million, which supports a staff of over 40 employees.

POGO’s Congressional Oversight Initiative (COI) works to enhance Congress’s ability to conduct effective oversight and investigations, with a focus on bipartisanship and adherence to best practices. COI currently provides congressional training programs, boots camps, master classes, and an oversight summit on a variety of oversight topics in coordination with partner organizations, and creates, maintains, and distributes resources that support congressional oversight and investigations including an Oversight Handbook and a twice weekly newsletter (called the Paper Trail).

POGO’s COI team is looking for a talented Director to oversee the planning, execution, assessment, refinement, and growth of all of COI’s projects and programs. The Director of COI reports directly to POGO’s Executive Editorial Director.

We encourage potential applicants to apply even if they only have experience or familiarity in some of the areas described below. We fully recognize that many great candidates will not have experience in all of the areas we list, or may have relevant experiences and skills that we have not listed or considered.

Responsibilities include:

Create and set goals for COI’s programs according to the strategic objectives of the organization.

Plan, implement, and execute COI’s programs from concept to completion including content, deadlines, milestones, and processes.

Work collaboratively with other teams and program areas of POGO to further COI’s mission, particularly in assisting other teams with building and managing their congressional relationships.

Represent POGO and COI at external events, such as panels, conferences, and other professional engagements.

Supervise and manage all COI program staff (currently one program associate), including by providing regular and effective feedback, removing roadblocks to success, and helping to resolve day-to-day and complex issues that require supervisory input.

Discover and implement ways to enhance the effectiveness, productivity, and reach of COI’s programs, processes, procedures, and people.

Other duties as needed or required.

Qualifications include:

Demonstrated experience and expertise in congressional and bipartisan oversight along with a thorough understanding of congressional practices. Experience training and directly working with congressional staff is a plus.

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a program director or otherwise leading a program or team—or demonstrated equivalent experience. Experience growing a program or system is a plus.

Minimum of 2 year of experience managing staff—or demonstrated equivalent experience.

Excellent interpersonal skills, and the ability to effectively work on internal teams, across external organizations, and independently when necessary.

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated commitment to working in a nonpartisan, collaborative, respectful manner with diverse stakeholders.

Demonstrated track record of taking initiative to solve problems and adapt to changing circumstances.

Compensation benefits, and other information:

The job is full time and includes the listed benefits. This full-time position is located in Washington, DC, and includes the listed benefits.

Competitive nonprofit salary starting at $90k.

Health, dental, and vision insurance.

403(b) employee investment plan available, with employer retirement contribution through a SEP IRA once eligible.

Life insurance and long-term disability coverage.

Metro SmartTrip benefits participation available.

Paid holiday, vacation, and sick leave.

To Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume: https://pogo.breezy.hr/p/474e94921a09

Application Deadline: May 2nd

POGO is committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce and provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, or genetics. We encourage all interested and qualified individuals to apply.