Director, BPC Action (Health Policy)

BPC Action is committed to seeing bipartisan policy solutions enacted into law, and we work closely with our 501(c)(3) partner, the Bipartisan Policy Center, to advance smart policies through the legislative process.

While reasoned and rigorous analysis is a solid precursor to sound public policy, this alone does not move the political process. To impact the public dialogue and influence policy outcomes, BPC Action engages in aggressive advocacy and implements strategic education and outreach plans designed to bring Republicans and Democrats together to achieve policy changes on polarizing issues.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Lead all aspects of healthcare advocacy – including setting strategic vision, establishing annual goals and deliverables, and closely collaborating with BPC policy project directors on advocacy agenda

• Oversee congressional outreach and represent BPC Action on behalf of BPC’s policy projects at regular meetings with congressional members and staff

• Steer the tracking and analysis of federal legislative developments in assigned advocacy areas

• Conceptualize, develop, and produce written products, public events, and other activities to advance advocacy goals in assigned advocacy areas

• Provide political guidance and strategic advice to policy and communications staff, including on written materials and public events to optimize legislative opportunities

• Provide advice to BPC’s Development team on funding opportunities and assist in the preparation for meetings, events, and materials as needed

• Forge productive working relationships with peer organizations and generate opportunities for collaboration

QUALIFICATIONS

• Strong understanding of the federal legislative process

• Demonstrated management experience and leadership skills in moving policies forward in the legislative arena

• Strong political skills and ability to work diplomatically with a wide spectrum of viewpoints

• Ability to manage large projects and multi-task

• Strong written and oral communication skills

• Capable of working independently and in a team environment

• Ability to develop and maintain working relationships

• Bachelor’s Degree; Master’s or Law degree a plus

• At least 10 years of experience working on Capitol Hill

BPC Action offers a highly competitive salary and provides generous benefits. Individuals interested in this position should send resume, cover letter, writing sample, and references. Please submit materials as one file at https://careers.bipartisanpolicy.org/jobs. Candidates must be authorized to work in the United States. BPC Action does not sponsor employment visas.

BPC Action is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to pursuing and hiring a diverse workforce.