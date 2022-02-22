Direct Voter Contact Organizer

Organizing Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

The Direct Voter Contact Organizer helps manage a strong team of volunteers to support Fair Fight Action’s work in voter education, turnout and voter protection. Our right to vote is fundamental to all that we hope to accomplish; the Organizer is a crucial role that will ensure every eligible Georgian is able to cast a ballot.

This is a TEMPORARY position for the election cycle with an end date of January 31, 2023.

What You’ll Do

Support the Organizing Team with all things “direct voter contact” including but not limited to setting up and staffing phone banks and text banks (virtual and potentially in person).

Assist the Senior Field Manager with volunteer training and management.

Assist with rapid response needs like texting, robocalls, and drafting scripts.

Use digital tools to engage new volunteers, educate voters, and highlight our work on the ground.

Report timely and accurate data to the Senior Field Manager.

Who You Are

We’re seeking a detail-oriented organizer that can handle a high volume of work with a problem-solving spirit. This organizer will be passionate about protecting the right to vote and enthusiastic about helping others to get involved and stay educated. Experience in campaigns, direct voter contact, and rapid response is preferred. Experience in Georgia, a plus.

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

A highly organized, data-driven leader. The ideal candidate can juggle competing priorities in a changing environment without dropping balls. They have demonstrated experience prioritizing tasks based on not only their own workload but also assessing coworker’s and organizational priorities when moving work forward. They use data to inform decision-making strategy, and possess a strong attention to detail.

Experienced volunteer manager. They have demonstrated experience in managing volunteers, cultivating an outstanding volunteer experience, and moving projects forward.

Strong cross-team collaborator. ​The ideal candidate communicates with stakeholders early and often, closes the loop quickly on outstanding issues, and manages up and across to their colleagues, manager, and other team leaders.

Strong situational communicator, skilled at building bridges across lines of difference. ​The ideal candidate carefully adapts their written and verbal communications to meet the needs and preferences of a diverse group of stakeholders. They carefully craft tailored messages to each of the audiences they mobilize to action. Experience writing recruitment and educational materials for a diverse audience, a plus.

Self-starter who is highly skilled at managing up. ​The ideal candidate knows how to leverage limited manager or leader time to get the information needed to move decisions, and the work forward.

Tech savvy organizer. The ideal candidate has experience utilizing digital tools to recruit and train volunteers across a wide range of technological know-how and is patient when working with volunteers who may not be comfortable with technology. Experience using and training volunteers on Votebuilder, Mobilize, Slack, Impactive and/or Hubdialer a plus.

Strong commitment to racial justice and equity. Understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, new Americans, and disabled Americans. Actively works to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization and out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, temporary position located in Georgia with occasional travel to the Atlanta-metro area. There are no relocation funds available for this role if a candidate lives outside of Georgia. Employment end date is January 31, 2023.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a cell phone reimbursement plan and more.

Salary: $60,000-$65,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

Original date posted: Feb 22, 2022

