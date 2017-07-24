Partnering with our clients, DCI provides strategic counsel and designs winning public affairs and communications campaigns around the world. Our creative solutions advance the business priorities of our clients by delivering results in the most challenging environments.

Our team includes public affairs strategists who have held positions at the most senior levels within government, politics, and corporate communications. Each has extensive experience in managing complex issue campaigns. They choose to work at DCI Group because they want a different kind of career experience and the highest quality client relationships. Our team members are motivated by our business approach, where our success is predicated on our clients’ success.

DCI Group is currently seeking to fill the position of Senior Account Manager in our Digital Services division.

Digital Senior Account Manager 001

Digital Senior Account Manager Job Description:

• Assist in updating web sites

• Assist in creating and sending email newsletters

• Manage social networking tools

• Manage process for web site content creation and publishing

• Monitor social media coverage

• Assist in planning and placement of digital media

• Assist in the development of websites, social media and campaign analytics reports

Your Qualifications:

Required:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Communications or similar field.

• 1-2 years of digital advocacy experience across social, advertising, website and traditional grassroots.

• Knowledge of blog content management systems

• Familiar with major social networks like Twitter and Facebook

• Excellent written and oral communication skills

• Strong project management capability

• Ability to execute tasks under extreme time pressure

Desirable:

• Basic HTML coding ability

• Advanced knowledge of website CMS platforms such as Word Press

• Prior experience in public affairs/public policy and online communications/social media

• Experience using social media monitoring platforms

Please submit resumes to http://www.dcigroup.com/careers/