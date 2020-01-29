Partnering with our clients, DCI Group provides strategic counsel and designs winning public affairs and communications campaigns around the world. Our creative solutions advance the business priorities of our clients by delivering results in the most challenging environments.

Our team includes public affairs strategists who have held positions at the most senior levels within government, politics, and corporate communications. Each has extensive experience in managing complex issue campaigns. They choose to work at DCI Group because they want a different kind of career experience and the highest quality client relationships. Our team members are motivated by our business approach, where our success is predicated on our clients’ success.

Job Description

DCI Group is looking for a high energy digital product manager to develop, deliver and market DCI’s digital solutions for our clients. We are looking for a passionate, driven person who wants to join a high energy and growing team to make a difference and who want to be on the ground floor of digital innovation that aims to reinvent how digital solutions can solve complex issues.

The Product Manager will be part of our Digital Technology Solutions team and will be working closely with clients and internal teams to bring a product mindset into the organization. This role will deliver value for our clients and business by managing the product development process to bring digital products to market by collaborating with external and internal stakeholders, aligning with leadership, and managing project scope and timelines.

Responsibilities include:

· Develop products and services by engaging with clients, partners and internal teams to explore, design and deliver

· Generating product requirements; determining specifications, production timetables, pricing, and time-integrated plans for product introduction

· Develop marketing strategies, and participate in client calls, proposals and sales pitches as the digital product expert

· Consult and support the technology and digital teams to design, deploy and deliver solutions and new digital technology products

Qualifications

· 4+ years work experience in political or public affairs consulting or products

· 3+ years work experience in digital product management

· Experience with web and mobile products, social media campaigns and monitoring, data and data visualization products and digital advertising

Preferred Qualifications:

· Demonstrated success building out political or campaign digital products and services

· Ability to teach others the art of designing products with Agile development methodologies

· Outside-in mindset with demonstrated ability to understand and act on customer insight; generate new product and service offerings ideas based on customer data and insights

· Ability to not simply multitask, but to quickly and efficiently delineate the work into high ROI action items while effectively managing and adapting to evolving priorities in a decisive manner.

· Strong interpersonal skills and ability to concisely and effectively convey your rationale and needed actions to engage diverse audiences and influence senior executives.

· Track record in taking on end-to-end ownership and successfully delivering results.

· Strategic approach to problem resolution as well as the ability to develop and communicate sound plans.

Education

· Bachelor’s Degree Required

Additional Information

We look forward to receiving your application!

All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.

Applicants should apply at https://www.dcigroup.com/careers/