Overview:

The Digital Media Coordinator is responsible for compiling, publishing, and maintaining all website content for the Metropolitan Policy Program (MPP) at Brookings. Provides report publishing, graphic design, website content, and technical support to the MPP blog, social media accounts, and digital communications efforts. Offers creative suggestions and digital communications best practices to enhance MPP’s digital products. Maintains all MPP web assets; produces the program’s e-newsletters for broad and targeted audiences; and helps market content to other websites. Coordinates regularly with the Brookings Communications Office (COMM) and advises MPP on institution-wide website issues and developments.

Responsibilities:

Web Content & Analysis (50%)

Content Production

* Creates, updates, and maintains all program, center, and project webpages within the content management system, including content, expert, event, and about webpages under MPP in accordance with Brookings’ website standards and consistent with program’s research and communications goals.

* Designs and edits charts and graphs for use on MPP webpages of the Brookings website, particularly blogs.

* Drafts teaser and summary language to accompany site content, in conjunction with research and communications team, and suggests accompanying photos.

* Updates and maintains MPP expert biography webpages with new content and information.

* Organizes and promotes MPP blog and works with researchers and MPP communications team to develop an editorial calendar.

* Serves as the MPP liaison to the Brookings web team; works with the Communication Director to keep MPP staff apprised of new features and issues of concern as appropriate; coordinates with content creators in other programs.

Analytics and Insights

* Applies taxonomy and other metadata to optimize content presentation on various parts of the program’s webpages and Brookings website at large.

* Recommends sound search engine optimization practices for all MPP digital content.

* Coordinates with central Communications staff to optimize web pages; monitors data on page performance and relays key learnings on audience behavior to MPP Communications Director.

* Has knowledge of HTML. Familiarity with content management systems such as WordPress. Working knowledge of web analytics tools such as Google Analytics, preferable.

* Is familiar with social media analytics and distribution systems such as Parse.ly, Buffer, and SproutSocial.

Research Paper Design and Production (30%)

* Creates compelling graphics, page layouts, and design templates for scholarly research papers, including print-ready PDFs, using Adobe InDesign.

* Helps coordinate the development of MPP brand and marketing collateral, including leave-behinds for meetings and events.

* Works with Communications Director and Central Communications to ensure adherence to Brookings style guide.

* Serves as a program resource for the Brookings style guide and digital design assets, including logos, fonts, and colors.

Digital Communications (20%)

* Coordinates the production and distribution of all MPP electronic newsletters in conjunction with COMM, as needed; advises MPP on best newsletter strategy and practices; coordinates with COMM to analyze and report on newsletter metrics and continually improve newsletters.

* Supports the team on other digital communications by producing event and social media graphics, videos, and other viral material.

* Brainstorms creative ways in which MPP can raise its visibility with core audiences and grow its social media followers, email subscribers, and website visitors.

Qualifications:

Education/Experience Requirements:

Successful candidates will have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, or a related field, and possess strong writing, editing and mixed media skills. Minimum of three years’ relevant experience. Exceptional project and time management skills, obsessive attention to detail, the ability to work well under pressure, within tight deadlines, with minimal supervision as part of a team are a must. Proven interest in political science, public policy, and/or urban and metropolitan policy. Think tank or public relations agency experience a plus.

Knowledge/Skills Requirements:

Strong understanding of and experience with the web, including familiarity with web content management systems, ability to problem solve, do relevant research and web analysis required. Strong oral and written communications skills a must. Strong experience with the following computer skills: HTML, WordPress, Microsoft Office, InDesign, and Photoshop required. Must be able to learn other new technology applications for communications and design; must have strong organizational skills, high initiative, strong interpersonal skills, discretion and mature judgment; must be able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Additional Information:

Brookings requires that all applicants submit a cover letter and resume. Please attach your cover letter and resume as one document when you apply.

Successful completion of a background investigation is required for employment at Brookings.

