No Labels is seeking a Digital Content Manager to join its digital team to spread our message that bipartisanship is the way to fix the problems facing our nation. If you love to use video, gifs, photos, graphics, animation and other visual mediums to tell a story, if you’re looking for a workplace that will encourage your creative spirit across multiple digital platforms, then this is the job for you.

Daily tasks include:

• Designing and driving original digital content for No Labels’ website and social media

• Filming and editing video interviews

• Experience creating and editing graphics, animation, gifs and photos

• Evaluate whether content is successful or not, monitor visitor statistics and website feedback

• Live Streaming both on Facebook and for events put on by the organization

• Generate ideas on how to build a vibrant online community

Recommended Skills & Experience:

• Must have experience with Canon camera, Adobe Creative Cloud – Premiere and Photoshop

• Strong writing and communications skills, demonstrated across multiple social media platforms

• Experience reading and using analytics to make decisions

• Strong organizational and time management skills

• Strong attention to detail is a must

• Experienced communication skills

• Ability to multi-task, work in fast-paced environment, and meet deadlines

• No-task-too-small-or-large attitude

• Flexibility and willingness to collaborate with different team members

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to jobs@nolabels.org. Please indicate in your email that you found this listing on hillzoo.com.