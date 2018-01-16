About us:

No Labels is a national movement that represents a broad coalition of Democrats, Republicans and independent citizens dedicated to a new politics of problem solving. We communicate on all social platforms to our community and are best-in-class when compared to other large national advocacy groups. We inspired the formation of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus and work tirelessly to promote bi-partisanship within its ranks.

About you:

The ideal digital content coordinator is part-storyteller, part-writer, and part-social media guru. You will be someone that knows how to connect with people through illustrative words and the use of social media. You will be someone who gets excited about re-tweets, likes and increasing views on social media sites. You will also love to watch all the political shows and have a strong awareness of U.S. politics and the political system. No Labels is a friendly but fast paced work environment with a bipartisan, mission driven team that can work long hours. This is an exciting opportunity for an individual to to help capture our story online.

About the Role:

Your constant focus will be maximizing the reach of the organization through digital solutions. You should be able to work as a team with the other staffers in the digital department and provide daily insight to ensure enhanced social media performance.

You will:

• Develop and design original content for our website and social media sites

• Work daily to attempt to get viral content through our platforms

• Write blogs and just-the-facts content

• Responsible for at least 40 original postings per week on Facebook and other platforms

• Plan/schedule Facebook content

• Evaluate whether content is successful or not by monitoring visitor statistics and website feedback and provide insight.

• Generate ideas on how to build a vibrant online community

You have:

• Ability to craft a comprehensive, cross-platform social media strategy

• Exceptional writing skills that are used daily

• Experience reading and using analytics to make decisions

• Ability to meet tight deadlines and work in a collaborative environment.

• Exceptional judgment, strong initiative, and ability to learn quickly

• Superb time management skills, with a keen attention to detail

• Ability to work independently and carry through projects from beginning to end

• Ability to handle multiple assignments and work under pressure

• No-task-too-small-or-large attitude

Preferred qualifications:

• Bachelors Degree in journalism or marketing.

• 1-2 years of fast and dynamic workplace experience (post-degree)

• Understanding of messaging for online communications

• Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills

• Very strong editing and writing skills