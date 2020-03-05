AcademyHealth, a leading national organization serving the fields of health services and policy research and the professionals who produce and use this important work, is seeking a digital communications associate to support AcademyHealth’s mission and to cultivate and increase engagement with target audiences. This individual will consult with internal and external clients on both the development and implementation of various online campaigns, acting as a key liaison between the communications, IT, and programmatic teams. Core responsibilities for this position include overseeing AcademyHealth’s website and social media properties (including managing planned website upgrades); developing content and executing strategic communication policies; and identifying and leveraging existing and new technologies to achieve organizational goals.

The ideal candidate relishes having a pulse on what’s happening in the organization and in the health care community more broadly. He/she is strong writer, a metrics junkie, and a social maven—someone who is always asking, “How can we do this even better?”

Responsibilities:

• Plan and implement multi-channel communication strategies that adhere to AcademyHealth brand guidelines.

• Develop and maintain comprehensive social media and online strategies to build and nurture relationships with key audiences.

• Collaborate with internal clients to identify key messages, craft promotional language, develop social media plans, and define indicators of success for reaching team and organizational goals.

• Ensure consistent messaging and branding across traditional, media and social properties, including high quality standards, relevance, and accuracy.

• Collaborate with IT leads and external support to maintain and manage planned upgrades to the AcademyHealth website.

• Contribute to the online content strategy by regularly drafting, editing, and posting content to the website and social streams.

• Assess and report online metrics using analytic and tracking tools, and suggest and implement strategies to improve performance.

• Help lead the creation/revision of social media management strategies, policies, and rules of engagement.

• Remain abreast of the latest web and social trends and marketing techniques, recommends improvements, and applies best practices.

• Build, preserve, and manage strong working relationships with external vendors and consultants, such as programmers or graphic designers, to consult on website properties, enhance interactive content, or modify existing platforms.

Desired Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing, public relations or related field.

• Three to four years of online communications, website and marketing experience, with demonstrated success leading traditional and online marketing efforts.

• Excellent organizational skills and program management skills, including a demonstrated ability to efficiently plan, organize, and manage projects with limited direct supervision.

• Mature, detail-oriented, able to work well under deadlines, and work independently, collaboratively, and with a team.

• Experience promoting online material and generating traffic through SEO, social media, and AdWords.

• Experience with Drupal, Personify or other Customer Relationship Management system preferred, but not required.

• Experience tracking web traffic metrics in Google Analytics.

• Experience in website design/management and technical skills, including familiarity with HTML5, Dreamweaver, and Photoshop.

• Strong work ethic.

• Superior customer service skills.

• Resourcefulness in solving problems.

• Ability to effectively support a variety of internal and external clients.

• Strong written, oral and interpersonal communication skills.

• Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and needs of the organization.

• Experience working for or with professional associations preferred, but not required.

• Experience in health, health care or health policy environments are ideal, but not required.

Applications: Qualified applicants should send cover letter, resume, writing sample, and three references (with phone numbers and emails) to Human Resources Director, AcademyHealth, 1666 K Street NW, Suite 1100, Washington, DC 20006. Fax: 202-292-6800. Email: jobs@academyhealth.org. Please be sure to reference the position for which you are applying. For more information, please go to www.academyhealth.org.