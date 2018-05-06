A well-established advocacy and lobbying organization with a focus on international affairs has asked us to recommend terrific candidates for a Digital Campaign & Content Manager position. The hiring manager is open to considering qualified candidates who are interested in any of the following situations:

(1) direct hire into a full-time, salaried, staff position;

(2) long-term, on-site temporary engagement;

(3) short-temporary engagement followed by a transition into a staff role.

Brainstorm Creative Resources is recruiting for this position at the request of the hiring organization — a group we have supported on a wide variety of hiring efforts for more than ten years.

DESCRIPTION:

The Digital Campaign & Content Manager will be responsible for proactively conceptualizing, driving production of and deploying a range of digital media products that communicate accurate information on the U.S.-Israel relationship and this organization’s policies to internal and external audiences through social media, Web properties and other digital platforms. S/he will work in close coordination with other departments to support marketing, fundraising and grassroots efforts, and to propose adoption of new technologies as warranted.

This individual will report to the Deputy Director of Communications for technical and administrative supervision, and work under the general supervision of the Director of Communications.

OVERVIEW OF DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supports and implements proactive, creative online strategies that communicate to Capitol Hill, activists, staff and the broader pro-Israel community about the organization’s work in support of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship. On a day-to-day basis, maintains a steady stream of thoughtful, engaging and visually arresting social media content that highlights news, policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship and the organization’s work to generate action and engagement.

Successful candidates will have managed organizational social media accounts and specific, action-oriented campaigns from start to finish. They will have the ability to work across departments collaboratively and will be excited to be part of increasing the organization’s presence and value online.

PLANNING DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Assesses organizational objectives and translates complex information into compelling content that motivates external audiences to take action. Leverages technological and communications expertise to provide direction to developers, designers and video producers.

* Builds and fosters collaborative relationships with other departments and regional offices within the organization, as well as with specific internal clients, to train and develop staff on institutionalizing emerging best practices, and to integrate efforts within the broader organizational communications effort.

* Develops and implements a master production schedule for the organization’s digital media content that incorporates the congressional and United Nations calendars, institutional messaging, organization’s marketing cycle, holidays and organization’s events.

* Assists the Communications Department with the following efforts: (1) create, implement and update a strategic, multi-faceted communications program designed to build and strengthen the organization’s mission, goals and reputation; (2) identify emerging opportunities to support organizational initiatives and to develop communications materials and programs to support these activities; (3) develop communications guidelines, processes, policies and procedures; and (4) develop implementation processes and provide quality control for communications products and programs.

EXECUTING DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Social Media: Coordinates creative efforts to develop a range of products (text, graphic design, video and images) to maintain a vibrant daily presence across the organization’s public-facing social media channels. Coordinates with other departments to support marketing, fundraising and grass roots efforts. Manages input and requests from across the organization to ensure consistency and appropriate timing, incorporating them into the overall digital output. Monitors and coordinates with other organizational entities that independently publish social media.

* External Website: Assists with maintaining updated messaging and policy content in close coordination with the technical webmaster and other colleagues. Works collaboratively to strategize and implement structural and creative updates (graphic design, imagery, videography and typography) to best communicate the organization’s ongoing initiatives, confirm accuracy and consistency of messaging, ensure the needs of internal clients are met, ensure the website reflects the latest content produced across the organization, and review and prioritize the production schedule.

* Intranet: Assists with maintaining content in close coordination with the technical webmaster to ensure updated policy communications are readily available to organizational staff.

TRACKING DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Tracks metrics, reports weekly/monthly/annually on results, and makes continuous improvements and adjustments to digital media operations.

* Works with other departments to coordinate and enhance social media efforts across the organization.

* Monitors external social media content relevant to the organization’s issues and brand, for the organization’s promotion, reaction or awareness.

HOURS / LOCATION:

This is a 100% on-site position. All work will be done at the employer’s workplace, which is in a contemporary, privately owned office building a short distance from Union Station. Candidates must be interested in working roughly 40-hours/week — typical full-time hours. Individuals who can only work part-time or who are interested in working from home should not apply. The workplace is easily accessible via car, Metrorail and Metrobus.

SALARY / RATE:

Brainstorm Creative Resources is suggesting a broad salary range of $70K to $95K for the full-time position and a pay rate range of $35/hour to $50/hour for individuals who are considering the role as a short-term or long-term freelance opportunity. The actual salary or rate offered will be commensurate with experience and market norms. It will also be based on some or all of the following factors: credentials as detailed in your resume, example work you provide, interview experiences with Brainstorm Creative Resources and our client, and quality of reference providers and references provided.

Brainstorm Creative Resources strives to pay temporary employees competitively. However, it is unlikely (but not impossible) that we will be able to pay less experienced applicants at the top of the stated salary or rate ranges. More experienced applicants can expect that we will make a strong case to our client, to pay you at the top of the ranges.

