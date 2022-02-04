Digital Associate

Communications & Digital Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

The Digital Associate is a member of the Communications and Digital Team and will serve as primary support for all in-house digital communication efforts at Fair Fight Action. This person will report to the Creative and Digital Manager in addition to supporting other members of the Comms/Digi team to help capture, produce, and curate content to support FFA’s overall mission and electoral efforts.

This is a TEMPORARY position for the election cycle with an end date of January 31, 2023.

What You’ll Do

As a Digital Associate you will:

Work with the Creative and Digital Manager to conceptualize and develop innovative and compelling graphics, videos, and other creative content for Fair Fight Action social media accounts and for use in internal and external materials and communications;

Work with the Communications Manager to maintain, update, and support content development for Fair Fight Action’s website (FairFightAction.com) and other domains, including StopJimCrow2.com, PeachVote.com, and MyVotingStory.com;

Support the development and implementation of Fair Fight Action’s email calendar;

Monitor and track performance of email campaigns to optimize content engagement for Fair Fight Action’s voter education, engagement, and advocacy efforts.

Who You Are

The ideal Digital Associate is an innovative and creative thinker with a knack for leveraging creative content to engage audiences and galvanize people to take action. The ideal candidate will demonstrate an eagerness to learn new skills, and is comfortable turning around products quickly.

The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience or proficiency with some or all of the following:

Web Development and Design (HTML, WordPress, and/or other content management systems)

Graphic Design (Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator, etc)

Video Editing (Adobe Premiere/After Effects or Final Cut Pro)

Experience with Search Engine Optimization and/or User Experience Design or Optimization, a plus.

Our ideal candidate will also identify with the following:

Detailed-oriented, flexible, and fast-paced

The ideal candidate will be comfortable working in a rapid response environment under tight deadlines with shifting priorities.

An eye for aesthetics and information design, particularly when it comes to graphics, videos, and websites.

Creativity and initiative

An out-of-the-box thinker who enjoys brainstorming new ideas and tactics for engaging young audiences and audiences of color.

An ambitious self-starter who is eager to bring new ideas to the table.

A team-player willing to learn new skills to help support Fair Fight Action’s mission while also supporting professional development

Commitment to racial justice and equity

The ideal candidate understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, new Americans, and disabled Americans. They bring a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work.

They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization and out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, temporary, remote position within the Continental U.S. Employment end date is January 31, 2023.

The person will need to be available during regular EST working hours, with the expectation of occasional weekend and/or evening work when the organization is responding to major breaking news and the election cycle.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a cell phone reimbursement plan and more.

Salary: $60,000-$65,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

Original date posted to fairfight.com/careers: February 4, 2022

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/2213089-483413