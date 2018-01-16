Digital Analyst

About us:
No Labels is a national movement that represents a broad coalition of Democrats, Republicans and independent citizens dedicated to a new politics of problem solving. We communicate on all social platforms to our community and are best-in-class when compared to other large national advocacy groups. We inspired the formation of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus and work tirelessly to promote bi-partisanship within its ranks.
About you:
The ideal candidate is one that is driven, smart and resourceful. You should have a strong aptitude with digital analytics and be able to provide key insights from that data. No Labels is a friendly but fast paced work environment with a bipartisan, mission-driven team that can work long hours.
About the Role:
This position is a critical role that requires technical skills, knowledge and experience. You should be able to work as a team with the other staffers in the digital department and provide daily insight to ensure enhanced marketing performance.
You will:
• Build petitions and signup pages
• Monitor conversion rates/optimize pages
• Build webpages
• Coordinate with consultants on email campaigns and merchandise fulfillment
• Post radio podcast and be responsible for marketing it
• Improve site/livestream quality
• Conduct daily, weekly and monthly reporting on Digital operations and objectives
You have:
• Experience with WP Engine or equivalent CMS
• Working knowledge of SalsaLabs of equivalent CRM
• Thorough understanding of Microsoft Excel, including advanced formulas and Pivot Tables
• Willingness to explore new software
• Strong analytical skills
• Ability to meet tight deadlines and work in a collaborative environment.
• Exceptional judgment, strong initiative, and ability to learn quickly
• Superb time and planning management skills, with a keen attention to detail
• Ability to work independently and carry through projects from beginning to end
• Flexibility and willingness to collaborate with different team members
• Ability to handle multiple assignments and work under pressure
• No-task-too-small-or-large attitude
• Ability to thrive in a dynamic environment of rapid organizational growth and to balance multiple tasks effectively;
Preferred qualifications:
• Bachelors Degree in computer science or political science with relevant course work.
• 2- years of fast and dynamic workplace experience (post-degree)
• Experience with CSS/HTML/Javascript
• OBS working knowledge
• Expert executive communication and interpersonal skills
