Digital Analyst

About us:

No Labels is a national movement that represents a broad coalition of Democrats, Republicans and independent citizens dedicated to a new politics of problem solving. We communicate on all social platforms to our community and are best-in-class when compared to other large national advocacy groups. We inspired the formation of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus and work tirelessly to promote bi-partisanship within its ranks.

About you:

The ideal candidate is one that is driven, smart and resourceful. You should have a strong aptitude with digital analytics and be able to provide key insights from that data. No Labels is a friendly but fast paced work environment with a bipartisan, mission-driven team that can work long hours.

About the Role:

This position is a critical role that requires technical skills, knowledge and experience. You should be able to work as a team with the other staffers in the digital department and provide daily insight to ensure enhanced marketing performance.

You will:

• Build petitions and signup pages

• Monitor conversion rates/optimize pages

• Build webpages

• Coordinate with consultants on email campaigns and merchandise fulfillment

• Post radio podcast and be responsible for marketing it

• Improve site/livestream quality

• Conduct daily, weekly and monthly reporting on Digital operations and objectives

You have:

• Experience with WP Engine or equivalent CMS

• Working knowledge of SalsaLabs of equivalent CRM

• Thorough understanding of Microsoft Excel, including advanced formulas and Pivot Tables

• Willingness to explore new software

• Strong analytical skills

• Ability to meet tight deadlines and work in a collaborative environment.

• Exceptional judgment, strong initiative, and ability to learn quickly

• Superb time and planning management skills, with a keen attention to detail

• Ability to work independently and carry through projects from beginning to end

• Flexibility and willingness to collaborate with different team members

• Ability to handle multiple assignments and work under pressure

• No-task-too-small-or-large attitude

• Ability to thrive in a dynamic environment of rapid organizational growth and to balance multiple tasks effectively;

Preferred qualifications:

• Bachelors Degree in computer science or political science with relevant course work.

• 2- years of fast and dynamic workplace experience (post-degree)

• Experience with CSS/HTML/Javascript

• OBS working knowledge

• Expert executive communication and interpersonal skills