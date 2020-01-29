Digital Account Manager

Partnering with our clients, DCI provides strategic counsel and designs winning public affairs and communications campaigns around the world. Our creative solutions advance the business priorities of our clients by delivering results in the most challenging environments.

Our team includes public affairs strategists who have held positions at the most senior levels within government, politics, and corporate communications. Each has extensive experience in managing complex issue campaigns. They choose to work at DCI Group because they want a different kind of career experience and the highest quality client relationships. Our team members are motivated by our business approach, where our success is predicated on our clients’ success.

DCI Group is currently seeking to fill the position of Account Manager in our Digital Services division.

Job Description:

• Assist in updating web sites

• Assist in creating and sending email newsletters

• Work with vendors to develop and modify web sites

• Manage social networking tools

• Manage process for web site content creation and publishing

• Monitor social media coverage

Qualifications:

Required:

• Knowledge of blog content management systems

• Familiar with major social networks like Twitter and Facebook

• Excellent written and oral communication skills

• Strong project management capability

• Ability to execute tasks under extreme time pressure

Desirable:

• Basic HTML coding ability

• Advanced knowledge of blog CMS platforms such as Word Press or Movable Type

• Personal experience with blogging

• Prior experience in public affairs/public policy and online communications/social media