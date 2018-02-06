NumbersUSA, a national, non-profit immigration-reduction organization with over 9 million activists nationwide is seeking a Development Officer to assist the Vice President of Operations in major donor fundraising and donor recruitment. This is a fast-paced, dynamic fundraising environment that is highly responsive to the political situation regarding federal immigration policy. Development Officer will assist in the production of hundreds of fundraising emails a year and communicate with scores of major donors. The position requires strong communication skills, analytical thinking, and an attention to detail. The ideal candidate will be a self-motivated, goal-oriented, hard worker with a keen focus on numbers. Understanding of immigration policy is helpful but not required.

Key Responsibilities

* Work closely with the Vice President of Operations to identify, research, and recruit major donors;

* Articulately and confidently communicate with well-informed and financially successful donors;

* Schedule, initiate, and facilitate phone calls with major donors;

* Assist in creation of strategy and content for email fundraisers;

* Maintain and update donor dossiers, tracking communications and priorities of donors;

* Work with Development Team to strategize, identify, and track fundraising goals;

* Produce and provide receipts and gift-acknowledgement letters to donors;

* Work with Comptroller to ensure all donation records are properly maintained;

Required Skills and Background

* English language proficiency.

* College degree from an accredited 4-year college or university.

* 2+ years of experience in fundraising or related field.

* Excellent research and communication skills.

* Familiarity with fundraising techniques and principles.

* Comfort with discussing financial requests with donors.

* Confident and easy manner that will put current and prospective donors at ease.

* Ability to learn and operate fundraising software programs and specialized, membership database.