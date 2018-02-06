NumbersUSA, a national, non-profit immigration-reduction organization with over 9 million activists nationwide is seeking a Development Officer to assist the Vice President of Operations in major donor fundraising and donor recruitment. This is a fast-paced, dynamic fundraising environment that is highly responsive to the political situation regarding federal immigration policy. Development Officer will assist in the production of hundreds of fundraising emails a year and communicate with scores of major donors. The position requires strong communication skills, analytical thinking, and an attention to detail. The ideal candidate will be a self-motivated, goal-oriented, hard worker with a keen focus on numbers. Understanding of immigration policy is helpful but not required.
Key Responsibilities
* Work closely with the Vice President of Operations to identify, research, and recruit major donors;
* Articulately and confidently communicate with well-informed and financially successful donors;
* Schedule, initiate, and facilitate phone calls with major donors;
* Assist in creation of strategy and content for email fundraisers;
* Maintain and update donor dossiers, tracking communications and priorities of donors;
* Work with Development Team to strategize, identify, and track fundraising goals;
* Produce and provide receipts and gift-acknowledgement letters to donors;
* Work with Comptroller to ensure all donation records are properly maintained;
Required Skills and Background
* English language proficiency.
* College degree from an accredited 4-year college or university.
* 2+ years of experience in fundraising or related field.
* Excellent research and communication skills.
* Familiarity with fundraising techniques and principles.
* Comfort with discussing financial requests with donors.
* Confident and easy manner that will put current and prospective donors at ease.
* Ability to learn and operate fundraising software programs and specialized, membership database.
Comments are closed.