Development Officer, Operations

Overview

The Development Officer for operations will oversee fundraising administration including grant writing, database systems, prospect research and tracking, and stewardship. The Officer is responsible for ensuring efficient operations and information flow between members of the development and executive teams, and related business units. S/he provides support for the Senior Director of Development, acting as liaison and problem-solver with scholars and, on occasion, in inter-departmental meetings. S/he also is responsible for working with financial administration for annual and grant-related budgeting, business planning process, implementation, tracking and reporting.

Responsibilities

Administrative Management (40%)

• Support the Senior Director of Development in the management and coordination of operations across the development team. Facilitate development processes, including adherence to internal policies/systems, researching potential solutions to issues that arise.

• Implement a forward-thinking stewardship and donor engagement program, including donor communications, grant reporting, meetings, and live events. In collaboration with a development assistant, support alignment of the program’s funding priorities, with a focus on internal client service; maximize operational effectiveness and ensure high quality data.

• Support fundraising team’s management of the prospect pipeline; communicate effective strategies and staging to ensure the best possible outcomes.

• Monitor, assess and enhance all development processes, including handoffs between departments and scholars, prospect management, gift processing, stewardship, communications, and clear decision-making.

• Enhance development’s communications and collaboration; maintain funding history and prospect dashboards in support of strategic goals.

Grant Writing (30%)

• In coordination with scholars and the program’s administration, develop and write grant proposals, prepare letters of inquiry, outlines and concept papers; coordinate the drafting of all pre-proposal documents.

• Manage reporting processes for grants, including periodic and final reports and renewal applications submitted to program funders.

• Monitor and maintain key grant data and actions in CRM, including work plans, timelines and budgets.

• Oversee prospect research activities and initiate opportunities for scholars and administrators to engage prospects and active donors. Monitor public and private postings for RFPs.

Data and Information (20%)

• Coordinate with Brookings’s central development office and with Metro’s communications and engagement staff to ensure coordinated messaging around key priorities.

• Coordinate prospecting research activities; oversee development of briefings for senior staff.

• Partner with development staff to ensure the use of best practices for the CRM systems, including Raiser’s Edge for development functions and Salesforce for communications functions.

Special Projects (10%)

• As assigned by the Senior Director of Development, lead planning for major initiatives and special projects, including determining scheduling and logistics; delegate to the department Administrative Assistant as appropriate.

• Assist with planning and execution of various board, advisory, and regional meetings.

• Draft and review memoranda and reports on new projects and initiatives.

Qualifications

Education/Experience Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of six years of professional relevant administrative experience demonstrating progressively responsible senior operational roles, including at least two years in development required. Excellent written and verbal communications skills are required, including ability to develop proposals and grant reports across a range of program-related topics.

Must have demonstrated experience with business process improvement and systems enhancement, including familiarity with customer relationship management (CRM) technology and best data practices.

Knowledge/Skills Requirements:

Excellent consulting and diagnostic skills, with ability to foresee and plan around obstacles to produce desired outcomes required. Also required: facility with budget administration and communications; experience with tactical planning and execution; ability to successfully managing key internal and external stakeholder relationships. Demonstrated interest in public policy a plus.

Must have a proven ability to work with a small team in a fast-paced, high-performing environment; ability to be hands-on as required and to delegate as possible; and a commitment to work within a multi-cultural environment.

Additional Information:

Brookings requires that all applicants submit a cover letter and resume. Please attach your cover letter and resume as one document when you apply.

Successful completion of a background investigation is required for employment at Brookings.

