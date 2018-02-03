Development & Fundraising Consultant

Position Summary:

The Human Vaccines Project (The Project) is seeking Fundraising & Development Consultants to support our fundraising strategy focused on Major Gifts including family offices, high net worth individuals and those individuals from the tech, VC, business, finance and political communities.

This position can be structured as a part-time or consultant position and over time may be considered for a full-time role. The position will work closely with the CEO and COO. This position can work remotely or utilize the Project’s offices in NYC.

This position joins an organization with ambitious growth and a recently launched $100m fundraising campaign focused across the philanthropic spectrum including high net worth individuals, family offices, major donors, private and family foundations, government and corporate partnerships. The Human Vaccines Project is well supported by a core board of highly regarded scientists and is now expanding.

The Consultant will be responsible for development activities in key locations (East and/or West Coast) and will build a broader base of major donors throughout these geographic areas. The Consultant will bring their network and key relationships with particular emphasis around those who are highly motivated by human health and development, global health and scientific research.

Position Profile:

Develop, manage and expand a portfolio of prospects capable of making gifts of $250,000 and above. Emphasis will be on securing strategic gifts thru personal cultivation and solicitation

Identification including cultivation of potential board candidates from the areas of business, finance, VC, tech or political fields

Oversee donor events (salons, dinners and special events)

Collaborate with the Senior Team and Development Team to create strategies to expand the donor pipeline and achieve our ambitious targets

Create briefings, proposal materials and other communications for major donors

Build relationships with the Project staff to acquire the information needed to solicit gifts and build donor relationships effectively

Position Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Note: Non-traditional candidates with proven connections with high net worth individuals or current and relevant networks including business, finance, VC, tech, political and/or family office are encouraged to apply

Senior professional with at least 7-10 years of work experience

Bachelor degree required

Successful track record of personally identifying, cultivating and stewarding high net worth individuals in a very fast-paced, mission driven environment

Principled, ethical, professional and committed to exceptional work quality and standards

Ability to travel for meetings and events as needed

Demonstrated ability to work independently to create an ambitious major donor program

Ability to effectively communicate the mission, goals and needs of an organization to donors

Experience with biomedical sciences, global health and/or public health helpful

Commitment to the Project’s mission, purpose and values

Application Process:

Please submit your resume and cover letter to Kathleen Sherwin: ksherwin@humanvaccinesproject.org

The Human Vaccines Project is an equal opportunity employer and encourages people of diverse background to apply.

About the Organization:

The Human Vaccines Project, a new global NGO that is seeking to transform human health by decoding how the human immune system fights disease. The effort will accelerate the development of new vaccines and treatments for major diseases. In just under two years of full operations we have developed partnerships with leading research centers across the country, companies (GSK, Pfizer, J&J, Sanofi Pasteur, Illumina, Moderna etc.), NGOs and governments, with support by the MacArthur and Robert Wood Johnson foundations. Our scientific plan has been endorsed by 35 of the world’s leading scientists as potentially transformative for human health. Recently we launched a new initiative accelerate the development of a universal flu vaccine to address the threat of pandemic influenza, as well as launched several prizes for disruptive ideas in immunology and vaccines with Michelson Medical Research Foundation. www.humanvaccinesproject.org